ADVERTISEMENT
Raila & Oburu Christian names revealed at 30th anniversary of Jaramogi's legacy

Charles Ouma

The Kenyatta family was represented by former First lady, Mama Margaret Kenyatta

File image of Raila Odinga with Oburu Oginga
The 30th anniversary of Raila Odinga’s father, the late Mzee Jaramogi Oginga went down at Ofafa Memorial Hall in Kisumu today, January 20, 2024 with the public getting to know some facts about the family for the first time.

The family shared the Christian names of its prominent members for the first time.

During the event, the family revealed that the former Prime Minister’s Christian name is Joshua.

His elder brother Oburu Oginga who serves as the Senator for Siaya county is named Caleb while the late Mzee Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s Chjristian name was Nicodemus.

“Did you know that our Party Leader’s Christian name is actually Joshua? And did you know that Mzee Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s Christian name was Nicodemus? And Dr. Oburu’s is Caleb. These are some of the lessons we are learning at the 30th Anniversary of the Late Mzee Jaramogi.” ODM wrote on X.

Despite being key player in Kenya’s politics and second liberation, the Christian names of the members of the family that produced Kenya’s first Vice President have largely been unknown.

Former first lady Margaret Kenyatta among dignitaries at Jaramogi Oginga’s 30th anniversary in Kisumu on January20, 2024.
Former first lady Margaret Kenyatta among dignitaries at Jaramogi Oginga’s 30th anniversary in Kisumu on January20, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Failed bid to lead Kenyans into the promised land

Interestingly, Joshua is a name that Raila adopted in political career when contesting for the Presidency in 2017.

READ: Uhuru sends tongues wagging after ditching Kenya Airforce for Uganda Airlines

Just like the Biblical Joshua who led the Israelites into Canaan, Odinga at the time revealed that he would be the person to lead Kenyans to the promised land of a government that addresses the needs of its citizens, respects the rule of law and promotes development.

He however failed to beat Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017, and was once again floored by President William Ruto in 2022.

The anniversary coincided with the day when Kenya’s founding Vice President breathed his last and saw Raila invite renowned scholars, pan-Africanists, opinion shapers, liberation heroes and journalists to speak at the event.

Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was in attendance during the memorial service which took place at St. Stephen's Cathedral Church in Kisumu.

Others present included governors James Orengo (Siaya) Abdulswamad Nasir (Mombasa), Anyang’ Nyong’o of Kisumu.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya were also present.

Jaramogi served as Vice President from December 12, 1964, to April 14, 1966.

He resigned from government and remained a fierce critic and a champion of democracy, contributing to Kenya’s second liberation.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

