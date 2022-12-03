RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto’s daily routine and strategies to avoid fallout in Kenya Kwanza

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto appears to have learnt from his predecessor, retired president Uhuru Kenyatta and has adopted two strategies to keep Kenya Kwanza united amid media reports of a looming fallout with his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua and tension at State House

President William Ruto & DP Rigathi Gachagua at a Parliamentary Group meeting with Kenya Kwanza MPs in Naivasha, Nakuru County on September 17, 2022
President William Ruto & DP Rigathi Gachagua at a Parliamentary Group meeting with Kenya Kwanza MPs in Naivasha, Nakuru County on September 17, 2022

President William Ruto has adopted a daily routine to keep his Kenya Kwanza fold intact and prevent a fallout amid reports in the media that tension is building up at State House with two rival camps emerging as the jostling for plum government jobs takes shape.

Several lawmakers interviewed by the Saturday Nation revealed that the head of state has regular evening calls with Kenya Kwanza lawmakers to seek their input on crucial government decisions such as appointments.

The phone calls also provide a platform for the president to keep his troops in order, cautioning them against making reckless statements that may taint his administration.

Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe confirmed that Ruto has adopted a consultative approach.

“The boss is very consultative. He cannot do anything without consulting us. He calls us to inform us that the government intends to do something, what do we think about it?” He said.

Change of tact and parliamentary group meetings

He has also opened up his doors to leaders who campaigned with him to win the presidency, unlike his predecessor who was accused of being inaccessible, especially during his last term and consequently lost touch with the ground in Mount Kenya.

To this end, Ruto has held four parliamentary group meetings with his Kenya Kwanza troupes since emerging victorious in the August elections in a bid to win the support of his lawmakers.

Having learnt from the experience in which politicians, led by Rigathi Gachagua, Ndindi Nyoro, Alice Wahome, Moses Kuria and Kimani Ichungwah led a successful rebellion against retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee party, the head of state is keen on keeping his allies closer and maintaining touch with the ground.

President William Ruto & DP Rigathi Gachagua consulting at a Parliamentary Group meeting with Kenya Kwanza MPs in Naivasha, Nakuru County on September 17, 2022
President William Ruto & DP Rigathi Gachagua consulting at a Parliamentary Group meeting with Kenya Kwanza MPs in Naivasha, Nakuru County on September 17, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnson Muthama confirmed that the head of state is keen on cultivating a healthy and supportive relationship with the lawmakers with the frequent meetings providing an opportunity for Ruto to understand the challenges that his legislators are facing on the ground and how best he can support them.

“Leadership is never the same. You have leaders who come in and do transformation. There used to be several PG meetings in the first term of Uhuruto until Uhuru decided to sideline his deputy, then they stopped taking place. Now, he has revisited what he was doing. These meetings are about putting your troops together so that they feel you understand their needs. Leadership of the Executive and Parliament has to be close; it is about working for Kenyans,” Muthama explained.

He was referring to Uhuru’s frosty relationship with Ruto that saw the Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee, led by Ruto who was the Deputy President at the time, sidelined before decamping to UDA after a public fallout.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

