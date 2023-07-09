The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Start by arresting Raila - Malala piles pressure on CS Kithure Kindiki

Charles Ouma

Pressure continues to pile on Interior CS Kithure Kindiki to arrest Raila Odinga

Cleophas Malala
Cleophas Malala

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala declared that Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga will be arrested should the anti-government protests led by the former Prime Minister continue.

Malala accused Odinga of causing unrest and economic sabotage in the country with the protests, adding that time is running out for him to stop the protests or face arrest.

The former Kakamega Senator who was speaking during a UDA mass registration drive in Tana River County on Saturday stated that the opposition leader should be held responsible for any property destroyed as well as lives lost during Saba Saba mass protests on Friday.

“We are putting up with you (Raila), but we are almost fed up. If you continue to destroy people’s property, chasing away investors and misusing youths…you are not above the law, we will arrest you and take you to court,” Malala slammed.

He urged Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki to flex his mucles and start by arresting Odinga.

“We shall start by arresting Raila Odinga,” Malala said while appealing to the Interior CS “not to entertain Raila againshould the opposition leader opt not to stop the protests.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and other politicians during the Saba Saba protest rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on July 7, 2023
Azimio leader Raila Odinga and other politicians during the Saba Saba protest rally at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi on July 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He dismissed the signature collection initiative launched by the opposition, noting that it will amount to nothing and will flop just like Odinga’s previous bids and similar initiatives in the past.

“You cannot do the same thing the same way and expect different results. You have been holding Saba Saba march for years, but you have not gotten presidency. You think you will threaten Ruto? William Ruto is here to stay until 2032, if you want to collect signatures, try in 2033,” Malal added.

READ: I will be back upon recovery - Joho addresses reports of abandoning Raila

DP Gachagua's take

Similar remarks were made by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who scoffed at Odinga, noting that Kenya Kwanza will not be bothered by the protests.

"Even if they collect those signatures, where will they take them? People signed on the ballot and that was the end. I want to tell the people of Kenya to stay focused; we are not bothered by the noise of the opposition." Gachagua said.

"They are saying they will remove Ruto from power. How will they if they failed when he was not in power. There is no constitutional provision for the collection of signatures," added the DP.

The opposition has scheduled next round of protests for Wednesday next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

