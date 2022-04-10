RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Top aspirants in the race for Nakuru Senator

Thomas Bosire

Highlighting 7 aspirants seeking election as Nakuru Senator

Nakuru Senator aspirants: Koigi Wamwere, Tabitha Keroche, John Mututho and Mike Weche
Nakuru Senator aspirants: Koigi Wamwere, Tabitha Keroche, John Mututho and Mike Weche

The Nakuru senatorial race is taking shape as veteran politicians, youth leaders and lawmakers are keen on succeeding Senator Susan Kihika as she aims for the Governor's seat.

Here are the aspirants eyeing to ascend to the county’s senator position.

Wamwere is a former Member of Parliament for Subukia and a veteran politician from the Nyayo Era.

Former Subukia MP Koigi wa Wamwere. (Hivi Sasa)
He lost to Senator Susan Kihika in the 2017 election and will be looking to clinch the seat this time around.

Koigi has promised county funds will be safe from corruption and underutilisation once elected.

He is a former MP for Naivasha and is famous for Kenya's Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, also known as Mututho Laws.

John Mututho
In the 2017 polls, he unsuccessfully ran for Nakuru Governor as an independent candidate and lost to Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Mututho is vying with the Azimio la Umoja coalition and he believes being a senator will enable him to fight for resources to develop the county and oversee their prudent utilization.

The entrepreneur is contesting for the seat on a UDA party ticket. She has been receiving a lot of support from the party as an ally of DP William Ruto and is believed to be one of the leading senator hopefuls.

Aspiring Senator Tabitha Karanja with Deputy President William Ruto
Tabitha has been vocal on the need to enact laws that create a conducive and predictable business environment that will help in reviving the struggling economy.

She has a vision whereby necessary frameworks will be put into place to ensure even the smallest business thrives and contributes to national revenue in Nakuru county.

Karanja is the former Trade and Industrialisation Chief Administrative Secretary.

He will battle out for the Jubilee party ticket nominations with two other Nakuru senator aspirants.

Wakili Lawrence Karanja, aspiring Senator for Nakuru County
Karanja says he stands for devolution and promises to vouch for more resource allocation to agriculture to help revive the economy of Nakuru county.

Gacohi is a former chairman for the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), Nakuru branch.

He is hoping to secure the Jubilee party ticket and will battle for the nomination in the party primaries.

Gacohi is depending on his manifesto to charm his way to the senatorial position. He says through his plans for the county which entail strengthening devolution through the enactment of laws on sharing of national revenue will empower the electorate.

Mwangi is an ardent member of Jubilee party. He is a favorite among the youth having been holding town hall meetings and rallies.

He says as a youth he wants to be where laws are made and he intends to work with other senators to ensure sharing of revenue is based on population.

Weche is a well-known philanthropist. Under a nongovernmental organization, he has ensured thousands of children from needy families have access to education.

He was set to vie on a UDA ticket before shifting gears to ANC party.

Nakuru Senator aspirant Mike Weche
He says his focus will be on formulating policies aimed at improving the livelihoods of the poor.

Other aspirants who are all keen on winning the Nakuru county top seat are Former civic leader Andrew Yatich and Youth Leader Daniel Kimani

