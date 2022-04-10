Top aspirants in the race for Nakuru Senator

Here are the aspirants eyeing to ascend to the county’s senator position.

Koigi wa Wamwere

Wamwere is a former Member of Parliament for Subukia and a veteran politician from the Nyayo Era.

He lost to Senator Susan Kihika in the 2017 election and will be looking to clinch the seat this time around.

Koigi has promised county funds will be safe from corruption and underutilisation once elected.

John Mututho

He is a former MP for Naivasha and is famous for Kenya's Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, also known as Mututho Laws.

In the 2017 polls, he unsuccessfully ran for Nakuru Governor as an independent candidate and lost to Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Mututho is vying with the Azimio la Umoja coalition and he believes being a senator will enable him to fight for resources to develop the county and oversee their prudent utilization.

Tabitha Karanja Keroche

The entrepreneur is contesting for the seat on a UDA party ticket. She has been receiving a lot of support from the party as an ally of DP William Ruto and is believed to be one of the leading senator hopefuls.

Tabitha has been vocal on the need to enact laws that create a conducive and predictable business environment that will help in reviving the struggling economy.

She has a vision whereby necessary frameworks will be put into place to ensure even the smallest business thrives and contributes to national revenue in Nakuru county.

Lawrence Karanja

Karanja is the former Trade and Industrialisation Chief Administrative Secretary.

He will battle out for the Jubilee party ticket nominations with two other Nakuru senator aspirants.

Karanja says he stands for devolution and promises to vouch for more resource allocation to agriculture to help revive the economy of Nakuru county.

Michael Gacohi

Gacohi is a former chairman for the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), Nakuru branch.

He is hoping to secure the Jubilee party ticket and will battle for the nomination in the party primaries.

Gacohi is depending on his manifesto to charm his way to the senatorial position. He says through his plans for the county which entail strengthening devolution through the enactment of laws on sharing of national revenue will empower the electorate.

Thomas Mwangi

Mwangi is an ardent member of Jubilee party. He is a favorite among the youth having been holding town hall meetings and rallies.

He says as a youth he wants to be where laws are made and he intends to work with other senators to ensure sharing of revenue is based on population.

Mike Weche

Weche is a well-known philanthropist. Under a nongovernmental organization, he has ensured thousands of children from needy families have access to education.

He was set to vie on a UDA ticket before shifting gears to ANC party.

He says his focus will be on formulating policies aimed at improving the livelihoods of the poor.