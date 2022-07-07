RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Chebukati addresses reports of ballot papers sneaked in from Uganda

Denis Mwangi

The IEBC has received the first batch of ballot papers expected to be used in the 2022 General Election

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a stakeholders meeting with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) on July 7, 2022
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a stakeholders meeting with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) on July 7, 2022

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has received the first batch of ballot papers expected to be used in the upcoming General Elections.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati also poured water on claims that the commission had sourced some of the sensitive documents from neighbouring Uganda.

Today, we are receiving the first batch of ballot papers arriving today. All ballot papers will arrive from JKIA. No ballot papers are arriving from Uganda,” he said.

The commission is expecting 132,722,748 ballot papers from Greek firm Inform Lykos, and no extra papers will be printed.

All ballot papers are serialised. We are printing ballot papers, which is the number of registered voters. And then we will print the exact same number for the six elective seats. There is nothing like extra ballot papers being printed. We usually do not have 100 per cent voter turnout. So, we will not have any extra papers,” Chebukati explained.

A section of politicians had expressed concerns about the printing process with some candidates requesting tours of the facility in Athens.

Chebukati also indicated that the presidential ballot papers will be last to be printed, with about one month left to the poll date.

The IEBC Chair assured that all measures were in place and the commission was on track to deliver the election.

He did not, however, explain how the printing of ballot papers began prior to the formal gazettement of qualified candidates.

There are ongoing cases regarding the qualification and eligibility of certain candidates to participate in the General Election.

On Monday, a three-judge panel issued interim orders barring the IEBC from printing Mombasa gubernatorial ballots papers.

Additionally, the three-judge panel issued conservatory orders preventing the IEBC from gazetting the lists names of the six contestants for the Mombasa governor's seat.

The judges issued the ruling pending the hearing and determination of a petition by former Governor Mike Sonko who is battling to become the next governor of Mombasa.

Sonko is challenging the IEBC’s decision to disqualify him from the gubernatorial race.

The commission’s lawyer Edwin Mukele has argued that they were at a crossroads since Sonko’s sponsoring party had submitted his name as Ali Mbogo’s running mate.

