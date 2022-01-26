RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru disappointed by Ruto-Mudavadi pact

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has termed the move as "misguided and disappointing"

President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi
President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday held a meeting with a cross-section of Western Kenya leaders who paid him a courtesy visit at State House, Nairobi.

Recommended articles

President Kenyatta assured the leaders, who were drawn from the five Western region counties (Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Trans-Nzoia and Vihiga), of the government's commitment to ensure all ongoing development projects in the populous region are completed on schedule.

President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with a cross-section of Western Kenya leaders who paid him a courtesy visit at State House, Nairobi.
President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with a cross-section of Western Kenya leaders who paid him a courtesy visit at State House, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

Given that the meeting was held just a few days after Deputy President William Ruto and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi announced that they had resolved to work together, the Head of State made his feelings on the deal known.

He termed former Vice President Mudavadi's move to side with Dr Ruto instead of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as "misguided and disappointing".

According to MPs who attended the meeting, Uhuru described the new formation as a betrayal.

President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with a cross-section of Western Kenya leaders who paid him a courtesy visit at State House, Nairobi.
President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with a cross-section of Western Kenya leaders who paid him a courtesy visit at State House, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

On their part, the leaders who included Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Wilbur Ottichillo (Vihiga) and Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia) thanked the President for the various development projects which they said had transformed the lives and wellbeing of the people of Western Kenya.

The leaders particularly thanked President Kenyatta for his timely intervention that led to the de-gazettement of Chetambe Hills as a national forest reserve.

The enforcement of the July 2021 gazettement of the heavily-settled 406-acres of land would have led to the displacement of over 10,000 residents of Maraka and Mihuu Wards in Webuye East constituency, Bungoma County.

ANC-UDA joint rally

Days after the Bomas ‘earthquake’, UDA and ANC parties are set to hold their first joint political rally today [January 26] at the Nakuru show grounds.

The parties have embraced the theme Uchumi kwanza (the economy first) which will be seeking to counter Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja.

ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi with Deputy President William Ruto
ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi with Deputy President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Mudavadi’s campaign pledge has been economic recovery, while the deputy president's has also embodied economic recovery through his Bottom-Up campaigns.

UDA party Chairman Johnstone Muthama has stated that the DP and Mudavadi are not planning to have a joint ticket, saying the duo only came together for unity of the nation.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru disappointed by Ruto-Mudavadi pact

Uhuru disappointed by Ruto-Mudavadi pact

Uhuru leads Kenyans in mourning ex-Speaker Kenneth Marende’s mother

Uhuru leads Kenyans in mourning ex-Speaker Kenneth Marende’s mother

UDA and ANC announce 1st mega rally after Bomas 'earthquake'

UDA and ANC announce 1st mega rally after Bomas 'earthquake'

Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Secret midnight meeting that sealed Mudavadi-Ruto agreement

Secret midnight meeting that sealed Mudavadi-Ruto agreement

Hussein Mohamed speaks after appointment to DP Ruto’s Presidential Campaign team

Hussein Mohamed speaks after appointment to DP Ruto’s Presidential Campaign team

MP Jaguar’s open letter to President Uhuru after abandoning Jubilee for UDA

MP Jaguar’s open letter to President Uhuru after abandoning Jubilee for UDA

Details of post that got Makueni teacher arrested

Details of post that got Makueni teacher arrested

Meet the DCI Social Media team behind captivating posts

Meet the DCI Social Media team behind captivating posts

Trending

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Body of an unidentified woman stashed in a suitcase

Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Thogori Karogo