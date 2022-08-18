US senators jet into Kenya, set to meet Raila and Ruto

The delegation led by junior United States senator from Delaware, Christopher Andrew Coons jetted into the country on Wednesday, August 18.

According to newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, Kenya is the third destination for the delegation. "Fantastic to welcome the Senator Chris Coons led delegation to, the third stop on a five country Africa visit," stated Amb. Whitman.

Amb. Whitman further revealed that the delegation will discuss certain topics with Ruto and Raila who are currently at loggerheads due to the recently held General Elections.

"The delegation is also scheduled to meet with President Kenyatta, Ruto and Odinga to discuss shared goals - health, security, and economic prosperity," stated Amb. Whitman.

The delegation arrives at a time the country is at a standstill after Odinga refused to accept results of the recently held Presidential elections.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto as President elect after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%) votes.

However, Odinga swiftly rejected the results describing the elections null and void. Odinga said the country was facing a legal crisis as a result of the announcement made by the IEBC chairperson, insisting that the role of the commission had in the past led to a crisis.

"What we saw yesterday (August 15) was blatant disregard of the constitution and the rule of law by Mr Chebukati, and a minority of the IEBC commissioners," Raila stated.