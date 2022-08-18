RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

US senators jet into Kenya, set to meet Raila and Ruto

The delegation will also meet President Uhuru Kenyatta

junior United States senator from Delaware, Christopher Andrew Coons (left) meets US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman
A congressional delegation from U.S. are set to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta, President elect William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The delegation led by junior United States senator from Delaware, Christopher Andrew Coons jetted into the country on Wednesday, August 18.

According to newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, Kenya is the third destination for the delegation. "Fantastic to welcome the Senator Chris Coons led delegation to, the third stop on a five country Africa visit," stated Amb. Whitman.

Amb. Whitman further revealed that the delegation will discuss certain topics with Ruto and Raila who are currently at loggerheads due to the recently held General Elections.

"The delegation is also scheduled to meet with President Kenyatta, Ruto and Odinga to discuss shared goals - health, security, and economic prosperity," stated Amb. Whitman.

Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto speaks during a media briefing after chairing the inaugural meeting of elected Governors, Members of National Assembly and Senators under Kenya Kwanza Alliance at his residence in Karen, near Nairobi, on August 17, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)
The delegation arrives at a time the country is at a standstill after Odinga refused to accept results of the recently held Presidential elections.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto as President elect after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%) votes.

However, Odinga swiftly rejected the results describing the elections null and void. Odinga said the country was facing a legal crisis as a result of the announcement made by the IEBC chairperson, insisting that the role of the commission had in the past led to a crisis.

"What we saw yesterday (August 15) was blatant disregard of the constitution and the rule of law by Mr Chebukati, and a minority of the IEBC commissioners," Raila stated.

Odinga said he was going to pursue the matter with all legal means exerting confidence of getting justice served, he urged his supporters not to take the law into their own hands.

