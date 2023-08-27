The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Which legendary Kenyan actor was prominent for wearing a Kangol cap on set?

Amos Robi

How well do you know Kenyan actors from old TV shows ?

A photo of a Kangol cap
A photo of a Kangol cap

Recommended articles

Which legendary actor was prominent for wearing a kangol cap on set?

Julius Nyabegera Mogaka
Mzee Onjwang
Likobe
Mzee Onjwang Next question
Mzee Ojwang was popular on the TV series 'Vitimbi' which aired on KBC in the late 90's and early 2000s

Which Kenyan actor said the following popular words "Afasali mtunyonge"

Awinja Nyamwalo
Alfonse Makacha Makoha
Papa Shirandula
Alphonce Makoha Next question
The popular statement was said by actor Makoha on the popular court series 'Vioja Mahakamani'

Which TV series was produced by a long-serving government official ?

Tabasamu
Cobra Squad
Waridi
Cobra Squad Next question
The popular crime series was produced by Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua

What character did Shix Kapienga play on the popular comedy series 'Beba Beba'?

Angie
Tasha
Shiko
Tasha Next question
Shix Kapienga played the character 'Tasha' on the comedy series 'Beba Beba'

What year did Citizen TV's 'Waridi' show premier ?

2006
2008
2007
2006 Next question
The popular TV show premiered in the year 2006

Which actor played the role of Charlie's wife in 'Mother-in-Law' show?

Selina
Allison Mwamba
Charity Mwamba
Selina Next question
Selina whose real name is Catherine Kamau played the character of Charlie's wife on Mother- in-Law show

Which TV show featured legendary actor Raymond Ofula where he plays the charcter of a senior judge ?

Makutano Junction
Nairobi Law
Haki
Nairobi Law Next question
Raymond Ofula casted in the TV show where he was a senior judge

Which actor plays the character of Kimani Maruge in the movie, 'The First Grader' who fights for his right to attend school for the first time?

Peter Sankale
Charles Bukeko
Oliver Litondo
Oliver Litondo Next question
Oliver Litondo plays the character of an 84-year-old Kenyan (Kimani Maruga) who fights for his right to attend school for the first time and receive the education he previously could not afford.

Which Kenyan Maasai actor played the Maasai character in a TV show ?

Olexander Josphat
Ole Matope
Philip Luswata
Olexander Josphat Next question
Peter Sankale is a Kenyan Maasai actor who played the character 'Olexander Josphat' in the TV show 'Vioja Mahakami'.
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Victor Wanyama finally responds to claims of being Morgan Bahati's dad

Victor Wanyama finally responds to claims of being Morgan Bahati's dad

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

CS Ababu finally responds to reports of dating Azziad Nasenya

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

2 African nations have finally been accepted into the elusive and exclusive ‘emerging economy’ club

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

ADVERTISEMENT