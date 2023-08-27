QUIZ: Which legendary Kenyan actor was prominent for wearing a Kangol cap on set?
How well do you know Kenyan actors from old TV shows ?
Which legendary actor was prominent for wearing a kangol cap on set?
Julius Nyabegera Mogaka
Mzee Onjwang
Likobe
Mzee Onjwang Next question
Mzee Ojwang was popular on the TV series 'Vitimbi' which aired on KBC in the late 90's and early 2000s
Which Kenyan actor said the following popular words "Afasali mtunyonge"
Alphonce Makoha Next question
The popular statement was said by actor Makoha on the popular court series 'Vioja Mahakamani'
Which TV series was produced by a long-serving government official ?
Cobra Squad Next question
The popular crime series was produced by Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua
What character did Shix Kapienga play on the popular comedy series 'Beba Beba'?
Angie
Tasha
Shiko
Tasha Next question
Shix Kapienga played the character 'Tasha' on the comedy series 'Beba Beba'
What year did Citizen TV's 'Waridi' show premier ?
2006
2008
2007
2006 Next question
The popular TV show premiered in the year 2006
Which actor played the role of Charlie's wife in 'Mother-in-Law' show?
Selina
Allison Mwamba
Charity Mwamba
Selina Next question
Selina whose real name is Catherine Kamau played the character of Charlie's wife on Mother- in-Law show
Which TV show featured legendary actor Raymond Ofula where he plays the charcter of a senior judge ?
Makutano Junction
Nairobi Law
Haki
Nairobi Law Next question
Raymond Ofula casted in the TV show where he was a senior judge
Which actor plays the character of Kimani Maruge in the movie, 'The First Grader' who fights for his right to attend school for the first time?
Peter Sankale
Charles Bukeko
Oliver Litondo
Oliver Litondo Next question
Oliver Litondo plays the character of an 84-year-old Kenyan (Kimani Maruga) who fights for his right to attend school for the first time and receive the education he previously could not afford.
Which Kenyan Maasai actor played the Maasai character in a TV show ?
Olexander Josphat Next question
Peter Sankale is a Kenyan Maasai actor who played the character 'Olexander Josphat' in the TV show 'Vioja Mahakami'.
