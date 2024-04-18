Go on a date and I'll tell you who you are on 'Single Kiasi' [Quiz]
Single lady dating in Nairobi? You probably have a lot in common with one-third of the 'Single Kiasi' trio (Mariah, Becca and Sintamei), and this quiz can tell you which one.
Recommended articles
He's invited you out on the first date and picked out a place. But there is no way you're showing up at...
Any place along Moi Avenue
His place
A club in Westy
You've suggested a better location, which day of the week can you be available for the date?
Saturday night
Sunday afternoon
Friday after work
You arrive before him and decide to call to find out how long he will be. He says he's finishing up something important but he'll be there in half an hour. What's your next move?
Set a timer, if he's not there in 30 minutes you'll be gone by 35
Start making plans with a bestie who's likely to be near your location
Give it at least an hour before deciding you've been stood up
He makes it just 15 minutes after your call and apologises for keeping you. What's your first impression?
At least ako polite, let's see how the conversation goes
Not impressed, it takes much more to impress me
If he can't keep time what can he keep?
He's a good conversationalist, you're enjoying his company. Before the date is over, you need to find out...
What "important" thing was he doing before the date?
How old is he?
Is he serious about dating you?
He passes the test and is eager to find out if you can oblige him in a second date. How do you respond?
If you can pick a better place, I'll see if I can show up.
No rush. Let's keep talking and we'll see if a second date is in the cards.
Sure, how about same time next week?
He offers to ensure you get home safe but you're not ready for him to find out where you live or what you're up to after the date. How do you respond?
No worries, tuma fare and I'll let you know when I get home.
A friend is waiting nearby, thanks for the offer though. See you soon!
Not today, but I might let you next time.
As you part company, he casually mentions that you remind him of "the chicc with kids" on 'Single Kiasi' (Becca). How do you react?
End of discussion. You won't tell him but there's no second date.
You're flattered, she's your fave!
You're curious, but.... conversation for another day.
Who is the first person you're telling about how the date went?
The "Mariah" in your life
The "Sintamei Sendeu" in your life
The "Rebecca" in your life
Here for a good time but not a long time! Let's keep the drinks flowing!!!!
Share your score:
Head held high, bills getting paid and boss vibes all day everyday!
Share your score:
Spirit of a fighter and heart of gold hata kama Nairobi is Nairobying!
Share your score:
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke