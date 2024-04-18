The sports category has moved to a new website.

Go on a date and I'll tell you who you are on 'Single Kiasi' [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Single lady dating in Nairobi? You probably have a lot in common with one-third of the 'Single Kiasi' trio (Mariah, Becca and Sintamei), and this quiz can tell you which one.

'Single Kiasi' stars, Minne Kariuki Mariah, Faith Kibathi Rebecca and Gathoni Mutua Sintamei
'Single Kiasi' stars, Minne Kariuki "Mariah", Faith Kibathi "Rebecca" and Gathoni Mutua "Sintamei"

He's invited you out on the first date and picked out a place. But there is no way you're showing up at...

Any place along Moi Avenue
His place
A club in Westy

You've suggested a better location, which day of the week can you be available for the date?

Saturday night
Sunday afternoon
Friday after work

Location set. Day set. What are you wearing?

Option 1
Option 2
Option 3

You arrive before him and decide to call to find out how long he will be. He says he's finishing up something important but he'll be there in half an hour. What's your next move?

Set a timer, if he's not there in 30 minutes you'll be gone by 35
Start making plans with a bestie who's likely to be near your location
Give it at least an hour before deciding you've been stood up

He makes it just 15 minutes after your call and apologises for keeping you. What's your first impression?

At least ako polite, let's see how the conversation goes
Not impressed, it takes much more to impress me
If he can't keep time what can he keep?

He's a good conversationalist, you're enjoying his company. Before the date is over, you need to find out...

What "important" thing was he doing before the date?
How old is he?
Is he serious about dating you?

He passes the test and is eager to find out if you can oblige him in a second date. How do you respond?

If you can pick a better place, I'll see if I can show up.
No rush. Let's keep talking and we'll see if a second date is in the cards.
Sure, how about same time next week?

He offers to ensure you get home safe but you're not ready for him to find out where you live or what you're up to after the date. How do you respond?

No worries, tuma fare and I'll let you know when I get home.
A friend is waiting nearby, thanks for the offer though. See you soon!
Not today, but I might let you next time.

As you part company, he casually mentions that you remind him of "the chicc with kids" on 'Single Kiasi' (Becca). How do you react?

End of discussion. You won't tell him but there's no second date.
You're flattered, she's your fave!
You're curious, but.... conversation for another day.

Who is the first person you're telling about how the date went?

HtmlCode
The "Mariah" in your life
The "Sintamei Sendeu" in your life
The "Rebecca" in your life
Your score: So Mariah!
Here for a good time but not a long time! Let's keep the drinks flowing!!!!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You are the no-nonsense Sintamei!
Head held high, bills getting paid and boss vibes all day everyday!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: The lovable Rebecca!
Spirit of a fighter and heart of gold hata kama Nairobi is Nairobying!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
