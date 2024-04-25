This quiz can guess where you grew up in Nairobi
Watu wa Eastlando, uptown Barbies, central city hustlers and those who grew up just outside Nairobi, this quiz can match your personality with your hood.
Choose a phrase you’re most likely to use
Niaje bro, fom?
Jus hitting up that shoree
Habari ya kushinda?
It's giving vibez!
Which looks more like a road in the neighbourhood you grew up in?
After getting your first internship or job in Nairobi, what was a memorable lifestyle change?
Daily commute into Nairobi CBD
Immediately changed your wardrobe
Living in your first rental apartment
Upgraded your ka-local
Pick an issue that has never been resolved in the neighbourhood you grew up in
Regular piped water, no rationing
Consistency with urban planning designations
Accessibility to some government facilities
Crime and insecurity
Select a snack that feels like home
What kind of music blasts from matatus in your childhood neighbourhood?
DJ mixes that are largely international hits
Whatever radio station the driver likes
Almost always a DJ mix with an MC giving club vibes
I wouldn't know what matatus play
What’s the typical breakfast on a busy weekday?
Mandazi and chai
Porridge or something homemade
Coffee and pastries from a local café
A quick snack on the go
You vibe with the energy of the streets, the hustle, local music, and the dynamic community life.
Maisha ya ubabini has you feeling like there's only a certain crowd of people that can really understand you.
You know this city better than most, your experience growing up so close to CBD means you're the definition of street-smart.
Not exactly a city native but you were near enough to catch a bit of the Nairobi spirit!
