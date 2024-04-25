The sports category has moved to a new website.

This quiz can guess where you grew up in Nairobi

Miriam Mwende

Watu wa Eastlando, uptown Barbies, central city hustlers and those who grew up just outside Nairobi, this quiz can match your personality with your hood.

A photo of Nairobi city
A photo of Nairobi city

Choose a phrase you’re most likely to use

Niaje bro, fom?
Jus hitting up that shoree
Habari ya kushinda?
It's giving vibez!

Which looks more like a road in the neighbourhood you grew up in?

Neighbourhood A
Neighbourhood B
Neighbourhood C
Neighbourhood D

After getting your first internship or job in Nairobi, what was a memorable lifestyle change?

Daily commute into Nairobi CBD
Immediately changed your wardrobe
Living in your first rental apartment
Upgraded your ka-local

Pick an issue that has never been resolved in the neighbourhood you grew up in

Regular piped water, no rationing
Consistency with urban planning designations
Accessibility to some government facilities
Crime and insecurity

Select a snack that feels like home

Mutura ama mahindi choma
Mshikaki ama choma sausage
Fresh fruit or fresh juice
Mandazi ama chapo

What kind of music blasts from matatus in your childhood neighbourhood?

DJ mixes that are largely international hits
Whatever radio station the driver likes
Almost always a DJ mix with an MC giving club vibes
I wouldn't know what matatus play

What’s the typical breakfast on a busy weekday?

Mandazi and chai
Porridge or something homemade
Coffee and pastries from a local café
A quick snack on the go
Your score: You probably grew up in Eastlands!
You vibe with the energy of the streets, the hustle, local music, and the dynamic community life.
Your score: Uptown people!
Maisha ya ubabini has you feeling like there's only a certain crowd of people that can really understand you.
Your score: City Central is your playground!
You know this city better than most, your experience growing up so close to CBD means you're the definition of street-smart.
Your score: You grew up in the outskirts of Nairobi
Not exactly a city native but you were near enough to catch a bit of the Nairobi spirit!
