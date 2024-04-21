Can we find an Israel Mbonyi song to elevate your Sunday? [Quiz]
Answer these culturally rich and unique questions to see which Israel Mbonyi song aligns with your personality.
Your perfect Sunday morning starts with...
Laughter and chatter filling the kitchen
The crack of a new book’s spine
Being on time for the early service
The promise of a day free of worry, hurry and stress
If you could preserve one aspect of African culture for future generations, what would it be?
The languages and its proverbs
The traditional dance and music
The art of storytelling and folklore
The communal spirit of sharing and support
If Sunday was a color, what would it be?
Which of these regional proverbs speaks to you?
"A single bracelet does not jingle" (Congolese)
"Wisdom is like a baobab tree; no one individual can embrace it" (African)
"God spends the day elsewhere, but sleeps in Rwanda" (Rwandan)
"A man who uses force is afraid of reasoning" (Kenyan)
Your Sunday afternoon adventure involves
Discovering a trail or path you’ve never taken before
A spontaneous craft or home decor project
A deep dive into a historical documentary series
Hosting a casual backyard get-together
What topic are you most likely to explore on a Sunday night?
Leadership and success strategies
Arts and culture from around the world
Philosophy or spiritual growth
Community issues and how to contribute
Choose a Bible verse that has encouraged you today
Philippians 4:13 - "I can do all this through him who gives me strength."
Jeremiah 29:11 - "For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
John 17: 16-17 - "They are not of the world, even as I am not of it. Sanctify them by the truth; your word is truth."
Psalm 121:1-2 - "I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth."
How do you feel about Monday coming around?
Like a runner at the starting line, pumped
Like a painter before a blank canvas, inspired
Like a philosopher pondering the stars, contemplative
Like a community leader, eager to uplift
Choose a historical figure from Rwanda or Congo that you admire
What do you pray for or wish for on a Sunday night?
Strength and wisdom for the week ahead
Inspiration and creativity in your endeavors
Clarity and peace in your decisions
Health and happiness for your friends and family
Let this song encourage you to keep trusting that even when they go unnoticed, your good deeds serve a higher purpose!
Remember that you are never alone, no matter what you encounter. Let your courage come from knowing that you are loved by the maker of the Universe.
Losing faith in today's world is easier than standing firm in what you believe, join Israel in proclaiming "Bado nitaamini!"
Take charge of your testimony and join Israel in declaring that you are not of this world, you have a heritage that is above worldly conveniences.
