Akothee fires a tough warning at men who use her number to threaten their wives

In a lengthy post, the Self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers is angry at those who are giving out her number to strangers in the name of ‘ I know Akothee’.

The Akothee Safaris CEO says she is always protective of her energy and privacy and she’s had it with men flash calling her number in an effort to get her to call back.

“👉I have never understood why people put celebrities on loud speakers just to prove to the rest of their friends that they are in direct contact 🤔 👉Bitches be out hear bragging ,You know I talk to Akothee directly kwani Mimi ni umbwa nikiongea na wewe unashtuka? Don't you know we are also human beings who needs to interact with normal people at times 🤔. And also stop handing over phones to strangers ,people I don't know ,ooh ongea na nani anakupenda, so? This kind of phone calls I drop asap. I am not rude ,but I need to guard my energy. 👉Why do you make me talk to strangers just because you have my number ? How do you want me to relate with them by the way ? Don't you know how difficult it is to strike a conversation with someone you don't know and you have never met? Tell me .”

Singer Akothee Pulse Live Kenya

Stop bragging that I want you

The mother of five expressed that she has reserved rudeness for men who use her number to threaten their wives with leaving them.

She disclosed that some men call her just to show off that she is looking to date them.

She further disclosed that if ever accused of being in an uncompromising situation with a married man, she will not hesitate to expose them.

“👉They will say I am rude . Ooh when it comes to my privacy YES I AM VERY RUDE 🤭 ujinga ndio Mimi 👉And the Men who use my number and contacts to threaten their wives wakinyimwa, hata Mimi sitakupea., Na ukiachwa ujipange 💪 The day your wife will attack me with stupid things,I will expose your family online .If we are just friends ,let her know we are friends period💪If we are in business put it clear it's business💪

Watcha ujinga ya kuniflash ,Then when I call back ,You tell her ,look Akothee is Calling ME 🤔🤔. I CALL YOU FOR WHAT ? Hata wanaume wamekuwa wajinga Sana, ati Akothee ananitaka, wewe nikikutaka ,si utatimua hiyo bibi na uhamie Rongo ama white house? This fake life makes life very different. And difficult. My world getting smaller.”

Male Friends

Akothee went on to disclose that she has been wary of female friends in the past but is now also reading carefully with male friends.