Cartoon Comedian’s emotional message after breakup with lover

Charles Ouma

Cartoon Comedian questioned why people cheat, admitting that she is hurting and will be back after healing

Kenyan content creator Cartoon Comedian is nursing a heartbreak after parting ways with her lover.

The comedienne admitted that the split has taken a toll on her in a way that she had not expected as she believed she is a tough lady.

Taking to Instagram, the content creator wrote:

"I've been hurting kidogo, after my love breakup scenario. I thought I'm a Taliban, kumbe mi nu baby girl. I'll be back after nimepona," she wrote.

The diva alluded to the fact that her lover may have cheated on her, leading to the breakup but did not give much detail.

She accompanied the post on her Instagram page with a broken heart emoji and a question that gave a hint writing “#Mbonaunacheat?”.

Fans flooded her page with comforting messages as some jokingly urged her to let her heart only pump blood without involving it in love affairs to avoid heartbreaks.

Marriage proposal and reports of dating Crazy Kennar

In July this year, a love-struck gentleman by name Ken Mbole shared his feelings for the comedienne on social media, going a step further to seek her hand in marriage.

“I have resolved to reach you through media Since all my DMs expressing my love to you and seeking your hand in marriage have always gone blue-ticked on messenger.” Wrote the love-struck admirer.

Last year, speculation was rife that fellow content creator, Kennedy Odhiambo alias Crazy Kennar’s may have warmed her way into Cartoon Comedian’s heart.

This is after the pair stepped out in matching kitenge outfits at the Base by Safaricom event.

In Kenya, matching Kitenge attire is synonymous with couples in weddings, ruracios or other social gatherings.

In the wake of the speculation, Natalie Asewe was revealed as the lucky girl who is dating Kennar, putting the rumours to rest.

According to an Instagram post from Natalie, the couple has been together for 12 years.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
