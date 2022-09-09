RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Trevor Ombija marks 35th birthday with special acknowledgement

Amos Robi

Happy Birthday, Trevor!

Trevor Ombija
Trevor Ombija

Celebrated Citizen TV news anchor Trevor Ombija has hit his 35th birthday and took to his Instagram to mark the special day in style

Recommended articles

The journalist registered his gratitude to friends who wished him a happy birthday acknowledging he was aging.

“35 is that you? It's good to see you. This is how am trying to look cool at 35 even though deep down najua nimefika bracket ya "WABABA" My ride or die Jane Ngoiri husema life is for the living. Thanks to all who have wished me a happy birthday on text, online na chini ya maji. Thanks and be blessed,” Trevor wrote.

Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija
Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija Pulse Live Kenya

More wishes trickled in for Trevor from friends and fans:

holydavemuthengi Happy birthday kiongoss

lilmuli Happy Birthday Trevor. Keep winning

annrahabgichure Happy birthday crushie😍😍

miss_anavaka Happy birthday my twin no wonder i love🥰🥰🥰happy birthday to us

zkananu You guy my guy 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 happy blessed birthday to you, ebu apply for youth fund kabla utoke kwa youth bracket 😂😂😂 wishing upon you Gods blessings and favor 🥳🥳🥳

nicelengete Wishing you Joy and all the good stuff! Happy birthday Moran ❤️❤️

kishberryl 35 bado wewe ni kijana kadogo in fact katoto ka CBC😁! HBD wuod Ombija😍

princedarren2 Happy birthday my all-time role model, many more years of favor beyond measure bro

mbeenemungara @trevor_ombija happy birthday to the guy who melts my heart with his voice.! ❤️❤️

Ombija has for the first time opened up on his dating life, revealing that he was dumped after a relationship that lasted 10 years.

Trevor told a local media publisher that he was dumped even after paying bride price back in 2015.

"I was badly heartbroken, I am single, not looking. I need to fix myself first. Everybody deserves the best version of the other person," he stated.

Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija
Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Media personalities with the most lucrative side hustles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Trevor Ombija marks 35th birthday with special acknowledgement

Trevor Ombija marks 35th birthday with special acknowledgement

Octopizzo releases Vol.2 of his Live Band Experience album

Octopizzo releases Vol.2 of his Live Band Experience album

Nigerian Music and Queen Elizabeth II

Nigerian Music and Queen Elizabeth II

7 films & series that portray Queen Elizabeth II

7 films & series that portray Queen Elizabeth II

Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa reveals what it takes to marry her daughter

Zuchu's mother Khadija Kopa reveals what it takes to marry her daughter

Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi hints at undergoing surgery for weight loss

Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu Mbuvi hints at undergoing surgery for weight loss

'I am the best cleaner in prison' - Changed Hushpuppi begs Judge for lighter sentence

'I am the best cleaner in prison' - Changed Hushpuppi begs Judge for lighter sentence

I may be old but Shakib won’t let go - Zari

I may be old but Shakib won’t let go - Zari

Sonie shaves signature dreadlocks [Video]

Sonie shaves signature dreadlocks [Video]

Trending

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

Azziad Nasenya

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Crazy Kennar, Kwambox selected among 10 African content creators on Meta's Creators of Tomorrow initiative

Kwambox, Crazy Kennar among 10 African creators selected by Facebook for 1-year deal