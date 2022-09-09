Trevor Ombija marks 35th birthday with special acknowledgement

The journalist registered his gratitude to friends who wished him a happy birthday acknowledging he was aging.

“35 is that you? It's good to see you. This is how am trying to look cool at 35 even though deep down najua nimefika bracket ya "WABABA" My ride or die Jane Ngoiri husema life is for the living. Thanks to all who have wished me a happy birthday on text, online na chini ya maji. Thanks and be blessed,” Trevor wrote.

Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija Pulse Live Kenya

More wishes trickled in for Trevor from friends and fans:

holydavemuthengi Happy birthday kiongoss

lilmuli Happy Birthday Trevor. Keep winning

annrahabgichure Happy birthday crushie😍😍

miss_anavaka Happy birthday my twin no wonder i love🥰🥰🥰happy birthday to us

zkananu You guy my guy 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 happy blessed birthday to you, ebu apply for youth fund kabla utoke kwa youth bracket 😂😂😂 wishing upon you Gods blessings and favor 🥳🥳🥳

nicelengete Wishing you Joy and all the good stuff! Happy birthday Moran ❤️❤️

kishberryl 35 bado wewe ni kijana kadogo in fact katoto ka CBC😁! HBD wuod Ombija😍

princedarren2 Happy birthday my all-time role model, many more years of favor beyond measure bro

mbeenemungara @trevor_ombija happy birthday to the guy who melts my heart with his voice.! ❤️❤️

I was badly heartbroken -Trevor Ombija on being dumped

Ombija has for the first time opened up on his dating life, revealing that he was dumped after a relationship that lasted 10 years.

Trevor told a local media publisher that he was dumped even after paying bride price back in 2015.

"I was badly heartbroken, I am single, not looking. I need to fix myself first. Everybody deserves the best version of the other person," he stated.