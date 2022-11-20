Diana Marua confession, Wakanda fashion police and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Comedian Oliver Otieno, better known as YY, has addressed grievances raised by a family for whom he built a house in Mumias, Kakamega.

YY built a house for Roselyn Odhiambo and her husband Willy after their plight moved many Kenyans. The couple had been forced to sell their roofing iron sheets to pay their son’s hospital bill in May 2022.

The couple lived in a mud-walled house and was exposed to harsh weather conditions. Their situation touched YY, who volunteered to, single-handedly, build a brick-walled house for them.

Fast-forward to November 2022, the family now says the building is on the verge of collapse, adding that YY deserted them.

"A well-wisher (YY) came here and offered to build us a new house. At first, the construction was okay, but as days went by, I noted they were not building it rightly.

“After they were done with the roofing, the well-wisher came and told me he would return with the doors, but I have never seen him again,” Roselyn said in an interview with West TV.

In response to the story, YY said he was disappointed because he felt betrayed by the couple for not appreciating his contribution.

The comedian said he was not to blame for the deteriorating structure of the house, because the couple had picked the masons themselves and ignored his advice to look for other professionals who would guarantee quality results.

YY said during several trips to check on the progress of the construction, he noticed that the masons were not doing a good job, but the couple would always defend them.

“I am surprised that in their story on TV, they never mentioned the masons but instead chose to blame me,” the comedian said.

He added that the masons admitted they did not cure the concrete used to construct the house, causing the walls and support structures to become weak.

Curing plays an important role in the strength development and durability of concrete

The funny man said he halted the construction of his own house and redirected the funds to help the struggling family, yet they were not grateful.

He added that he noticed red flags initially but chose to show compassion instead. One of the red flags was that the couple asked the masons to build a bigger house than the one YY had agreed to finance.

DJ Shiti, Shorn Arwa forced to apologise over remarks about South Sudanese TikToker

Actor and comedian DJ Shiti has been forced to render an apology after making remarks to a South Sudanese content who bashed Kenyan celebrities' outfits during the premier of the movie 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

The Kenyan-based South Sudanese content creator came under fire from Kenyans after she described the outfit of legendary singer Nameless during the premier of the film as that of a thief.

Reacting to the comments by the content creator, Shiti said Kenyans had given too much freedom of speech to foreigners asking whether she had even renewed her visa.

“Na hapa Kenya tumepea wageni chance na nafasi yakuroroa kwanza amerenew visa?” Shiti said.

Shiti however later rendered an apology saying some remarks made should never be taken seriously adding that predicaments Africans faced should be something to make fun of.

“South Sudan is my home, not even my second home. In great Africa our motherland some things should not be taken serious, we should laugh at our own predicaments, Africa is one. I love you, blood brothers and sisters, from Juba,” part of Shiti’s apology read.

Also forced to clear the air on comments she made is content creator Shorn Arwa who while reacting to the situation urged the TikToker to ‘go home’.

Arwa said her comments were taken out of proportion and that her comments were misinterpreted.

“My comments were taken out of proportion, what I meant by the term ‘go back home’ was like telling someone to go home if what they said did not make sense. Am extremely sorry, that’s not what I preach and we love South Sudanese people,” Arwa said.

The comments by Dj Shiti and Shorn Arwa saw them bashed for trying to promote xenophobia, something the two creatives said they did not tolerate.

Catherine Kasavuli shares 6 lessons she learnt in the past couple of months

Legendary television journalist and prime news anchor, Catherine Kasavuli has assured the public that she is doing well even as she prepares for going for a medical procedure.

Kasavuli who is hospitalised at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is said to be battling cervical cancer.

The KBC prime-time news anchor, who made a return to the national broadcaster back in 2021 in The Legends Edition-themed newscast has been in the hospital since early November.

The television queen has shared a list of lessons she has learned over the past few months before she got hospitalised.

Here is a list of the lessons she has learnt

Your family is all you got at the end of the day, make peace with them, and try to be in good books with them. Even if you feel otherwise. Always depend on your Higher Power, pray for as much as you can, at least while you have the strength. If you have at least 2 friends or colleagues you can always count on, appreciate them. They're very rare. Don't lose hope, keep on believing, and hope courageously. Love your body, treasure it. Finally always do good, it will always come back to you eventually.

On November 10, 2022, Kasavuli revealed that October 2022 was the craziest month for her as she became unwell and got admitted to the hospital where she has been for close to two weeks now. However, she came out expressing confidence that she would overcome the disease.

Sarah Kabu shares her most dreaded moment of the year 2022

Bonfire Adventures CEO's wife, Sarah Kabu has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in the year 2022 a matter that took a toll on her.

Speaking to YouTuber Eve Mungai, Sarah spoke about losing twins at the beginning of the year saying it was the most distasteful thing that ever happened to her.

Sarah who was anticipating having her babies in January 2023 remains hopeful that she will at some point get children in the future if it is in the plans of God.

"I feel so bad although I got to accept because I have been blessed enough with two beautiful babies. But imagine I was expecting some twins which were supposed to be due in January but things did not happen the way we had anticipated and we leave it to God. but am still hopeful if it was his will for that to happen maybe it will happen one day sooner than later," she said.

She also shared the same message with her fans on her social handles saying prayers work and also. She thanked her husband, Simon Kabu for standing with her when she most needed him.

Her husband, Simon Kabu had shared the good news saying he was ready to be called a father for the third time but that was unfortunately nowhere to be seen. None of the two ever talked about the matter since the loss of the unborn babies.

Kate Actress reveals amount she spent to attend Wakanda Forever premiere

In the event that saw who is who in the entertainment industry attend, every celebrity and star dressed their best.

But as is expected, some completely stole the show and the compliments tell it all even though not every star may have impressed.

One of the entertainment personalities who stole the show was Catherine Kamau better known by her stage name Kate Actress. Kate also doubles as an entrepreneur as she runs her own beauty and cosmetic product line.

In an interview with YouTuber and content creator, Eve Mungai, Kate who blew the internet because of the dress she put on revealed that she settled on the dress she wore three days before the event.

"I think we came up with the idea three days before the event because we kept wondering, what can we do and not look like we are overdoing ourselves," she narrated.

In a celebrity-thronged industry, Kate has a word for those who want to look elegant when attending events and still manage to keep within the limits of their expenses and still maintain their personality and brand.

"The first thing is getting the right person right, the designer and the person that understands your body, your flaws, and everything like that in regards to fashion and style and your personality as well because every time you have to dress your personality not just your body," she said.

Kate further explained that it sometimes takes time for her and her designer Naomi to come up with the kind of dress to don for an event saying they work together in deciding what she should wear.

The mother of two revealed that she has equally failed to attend certain events for a lack of proper dress to put on. But not just the lack of a dress but also with respect for herself as a brand, the feel of a touch that she would want to take out to the public as well as her mental uprightness when attending events.

Jackie Matubia and fiancé defend 'poor' dressing during Wakanda launch

Actress Jackie Matubia and her fiancé blessing Lungaho have defended their dressing the launch of Black Panther Wakanda Forever.

The actress in a video on how her YouTube channel said the invite to attend the event was sent late leaving them with little time to get perfect outfits.

“The invite came on Monday mid-night so we saw it on Tuesday morning and the event was to be on Wednesday so I had a very nice outfit that I had never worn since my birthday but when I tried my outfit it was not okay so I tried reaching all the big designers but I could not get a dress in less than an hour.

“So I went for a very simple dress we are sorry we did not meet your expectations but next time we will do better,” Matubia said.

The couple went on to reveal that they could not miss the event as they were paid to attend.

“Regardless of all we could not miss the event because we were being paid to be there and we need that money,” she added.

The premier of the film saw artists come under fire from fashion police who said many of them did dress to suit the theme.

Not all celebrities however landed on the chopping board, a few celebrities among them Kate Actress and YouTuber Eve Mungai received applause for being on point in their choices of dressing.

Anerlisa Muigai's message to Diana Marua after bold confession

Businesswoman Anerlisa Muigai has reacted to the video by content creator Diana Marua where she confessed to previously dating men for money.

Diana Marua in the video confessed to going out with multiple men which saw her never go broke. Marua however said that she was not proud of her actions but was now reformed.

"In the past, I did some things that I am not proud of. At some point, I used to date guys for money, This is because I lacked the whole of my life. All I wanted was to live well. I dated people for money.

"I dated someone who used to pay my rent, I had someone who would shop for my house and one who would buy me clothes, and another one who would take me out. In my early twenties, money for me was not a problem,” Diana said.

Reacting to the confession, Anerlisa Muigai said Diana Marua was being inconsiderate and needed to rethink her decisions saying not everything was to be made public.

“Nothing against Diana, I am one of the people who admire her as a mum but why the need to come out right now? Sad truth is that people will go straight to the body count...

"My point of view is that I think after being a mother and having a man who has accepted all your flaws, this kind of information should be kept private,” Anerlisa remarked.

The businesswoman went on to say that some sentiments would have seen those close to her receive it the wrong way.

Cashy Karimi's remarks after winning case filed by baby daddy Khaligraph

Rapper Khaligraph Jones’ baby mama Karimi Muriungi popularly known as Cashy Karimi has taken to social media in celebration after winning a court case in which she was locked in a tussle with the musician over the custody of their son.

Khaligraph dragged Cashy to court over the custody of their son Xolani, only to lose the court case after the court ruled in favour of Cashy who could not hold back her joy.

"The weapons that formed against us did not prosper. The whole year they tried to take my baby from me, but God has delivered justice for Xolani when it seemed impossible. They tried to deny his presence and his rights, but God is faithful," Cashy wrote on Friday, November 18, 2022.

She attributed the victory to God, lamenting that the case took a toll on her mental health and saw her lose work opportunities, friends and relationships.

"They dismissed, discouraged, threatened, insulted and labelled me. Did the most to humiliate and intimidate me but who is God?

"It cost me work opportunities, music, friendships and relationships, time, weight and nearly my sanity because I believed from the start my boy deserves love and care. God has proven him worth it and humbled the big man in court. A true testimony. God is faithful," Cashy added.

Deadbeat dad claims

Cashy has on several occasions accused the rapper of being a deadbeat dad, alleging that he not only fails to provide for his son, but also has no idea where his son stays, and what he eats.