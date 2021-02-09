Mediamax owned TV station K24 has unveiled Debarl Inea as the New Punchline host, taking over from Anne Kiguta who resigned in December last year.

On Tuesday, K24 took to social media to unveil the former NTV new Anchor as the latest addition to their team. Information shared by the Station, indicates that Punchline has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday 8:30pm.

Inea was among top talents that where shown the door at Nation Media Group back in July 2020.

“PUNCHLINE IS BACK!!!Tonight at 8.30PM, @debarlinea will be discerning politics differently. Join the conversation on #Punchline, Don't miss the show” reads the announcement.

The NTV Exodus

Last year, Inea who used to host the breakfast show dubbed “AMLIVE” summarized his exit message in just 33 words, thanking NTV for the opportunity to work with them.

"It was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair." Thank you NMG for the opportunity. Work continues apace” read Debarl Inea’s tweet.

He was among top talents that were fired by Nation Media Group back in July last year in a bid to remain afloat in the tough economic times, brought around by the Novel Coronavirus.

Others who were axed from NTV at that Particular time include; Ken Mijungu, Brenda Wanga, Debarl Inea, Sharon Baranga, Shaban Ulaya, Harith Salim, Lillian, Silas Apollo among others.

Anne Kiguta's Exit

On the other hand, Journalist Anne Kiguta called it quits from Mediamax’s K24 TV, after 2 years. Ms. Kiguta said she suspended her services to K24 as an independent contractor on 21st November, 2020.

The prolific news anchor said her decision to quit was because of the editorial direction the show was being forced to take, by the stations management, and because of that, she could not continue to be part of Punchline.

