Mary Kilobi invokes divine protection after viral 'prophecy' on Atwoli's fate

The couple is currently in Geneva, Switzerland, as evidenced by Kilobi's recent social media posts.

Despite recent controversy surrounding a viral prophecy about Atwoli's fate, the couple seems unfazed as they pose in picturesque snapshots.

What Pastor Tiba Asilia prophesied about Atwoli

A recent viral prophecy by one Kenyan Pastor Tiba Asilia has sparked controversy and concern among followers of Francis Atwoli.

Pastor Asilia says he foretold the recent deaths of Brian Chira and Rita Tinina, claiming to have predicted these tragedies in 2023. More alarmingly, he proclaimed that he also foresaw Atwoli's death.

In his explanation, Pastor Asilia emphasised the divine nature of death and the inability of mortals to prevent it. Despite the controversial nature of his prophecy, he urged everyone to join him in prayer for Atwoli's safety, expressing his commitment to reversing the prophecy through fervent supplication.

"Tuungane wote leo saa tisa usiku mpaka saa kumi na moja tumwombee Francis Atwoli Ebs kwa hili nitahakikisha nimezuia kimaombi kabisaa," reads Tiba's facebook page on March 18.

This prediction has caused unease among Atwoli's followers, as the idea of his potential demise weighs heavily on their minds.

Mary Kilobi's reaction after prophecy on her hubby Atwoli

In response to the prophecy, Mary Kilobi, Atwoli's wife, took to social media to share photos of herself and her husband during their visit to Geneva, Switzerland.

Despite the unsettling prophecy, Kilobi expressed her faith and trust in God's protection for Atwoli.

Quoting Isaiah 54:15, she reiterated her belief that no weapon formed against them would prosper and declared her husband's safety under divine protection.

"Isaiah 54:15 Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake! 17: No weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and this is their vindication from me,' declares the LORD," she captioned their photos.

Atwoli & Kilobi celebrate their love

Despite the prophecy looming over them, Kilobi and Atwoli continue to celebrate their love and life together.

On Atwoli's 74th birthday in June 2023, Kilobi showered him with love and affection, emphasising their strong bond despite the challenges they may face.