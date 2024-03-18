The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mary Kilobi invokes divine protection after viral 'prophecy' on Atwoli's fate

Lynet Okumu

Mary Kilobi responds to viral 'prophecy' on her 74-year-old husband Francis Atwoli's fate

Mary Kilobi shares photos of her and hubby Francis Atwoli in Geneva Switzerland on March 17, 2024. ( Instagram)
Mary Kilobi shares photos of her and hubby Francis Atwoli in Geneva Switzerland on March 17, 2024. ( Instagram)

Francis Atwoli and his wife, Mary Kilobi, have found themselves in the spotlight once again.

Recommended articles

The couple is currently in Geneva, Switzerland, as evidenced by Kilobi's recent social media posts.

Despite recent controversy surrounding a viral prophecy about Atwoli's fate, the couple seems unfazed as they pose in picturesque snapshots.

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent viral prophecy by one Kenyan Pastor Tiba Asilia has sparked controversy and concern among followers of Francis Atwoli.

Mary Kilobi shares photos of her and hubby Francis Atwoli in Geneva Switzerland on March 17, 2024. ( Instagram)
Mary Kilobi shares photos of her and hubby Francis Atwoli in Geneva Switzerland on March 17, 2024. ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mary Kilobi opens up about her relationship with the viral dancing principal

Pastor Asilia says he foretold the recent deaths of Brian Chira and Rita Tinina, claiming to have predicted these tragedies in 2023. More alarmingly, he proclaimed that he also foresaw Atwoli's death.

In his explanation, Pastor Asilia emphasised the divine nature of death and the inability of mortals to prevent it. Despite the controversial nature of his prophecy, he urged everyone to join him in prayer for Atwoli's safety, expressing his commitment to reversing the prophecy through fervent supplication.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tuungane wote leo saa tisa usiku mpaka saa kumi na moja tumwombee Francis Atwoli Ebs kwa hili nitahakikisha nimezuia kimaombi kabisaa," reads Tiba's facebook page on March 18.

This prediction has caused unease among Atwoli's followers, as the idea of his potential demise weighs heavily on their minds.

Mary Kilobi shares photos of her and hubby Francis Atwoli in Geneva Switzerland on March 17, 2024. ( Instagram)
Mary Kilobi shares photos of her and hubby Francis Atwoli in Geneva Switzerland on March 17, 2024. ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Unampendea nini? - Mary Kilobi cleverly dodges a question on Atwoli in a radio interview

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the prophecy, Mary Kilobi, Atwoli's wife, took to social media to share photos of herself and her husband during their visit to Geneva, Switzerland.

Despite the unsettling prophecy, Kilobi expressed her faith and trust in God's protection for Atwoli.

Quoting Isaiah 54:15, she reiterated her belief that no weapon formed against them would prosper and declared her husband's safety under divine protection.

"Isaiah 54:15 Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake! 17: No weapon forged against you will prevail, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and this is their vindication from me,' declares the LORD," she captioned their photos.

Mary Kilobi shares photos of her and hubby Francis Atwoli in Geneva Switzerland on March 17, 2024. ( Instagram)
Mary Kilobi shares photos of her and hubby Francis Atwoli in Geneva Switzerland on March 17, 2024. ( Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: My bazuu bazenga - Mary Kilobi showers Atwoli with love in Switzerland

Despite the prophecy looming over them, Kilobi and Atwoli continue to celebrate their love and life together.

On Atwoli's 74th birthday in June 2023, Kilobi showered him with love and affection, emphasising their strong bond despite the challenges they may face.

Atwoli, in turn, expressed gratitude for Kilobi's support and care, particularly in ensuring his well-being and health.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Shatta Bway leaves Radio Citizen after 5 years, reveals next adventure

Shatta Bway leaves Radio Citizen after 5 years, reveals next adventure

Director Trevor poaches TV star to assume presenter & brand image roles

Director Trevor poaches TV star to assume presenter & brand image roles

Mary Kilobi invokes divine protection after viral 'prophecy' on Atwoli's fate

Mary Kilobi invokes divine protection after viral 'prophecy' on Atwoli's fate

Stop assuming it's me - Jacque Maribe offers to help Itumbi find a wife

Stop assuming it's me - Jacque Maribe offers to help Itumbi find a wife

Controversy erupts as Prophet Owuor declares himself responsible for coronavirus

Controversy erupts as Prophet Owuor declares himself responsible for coronavirus

Classmates: How Brian Chira took school by storm in Form 1 & legacy he left

Classmates: How Brian Chira took school by storm in Form 1 & legacy he left

Silva Kido - I've sacrificed many relationships for my career

Silva Kido - I've sacrificed many relationships for my career

Kenyan Chef Lesiamon to appear on U.K. cooking reality show 'The World Cook'

Kenyan Chef Lesiamon to appear on U.K. cooking reality show 'The World Cook'

NTV's Rita Tinina is dead

NTV's Rita Tinina is dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Milly Chebby ( Instagram)

Terence Creative doesn't own a G-Wagon - Milly Chebby

Kenyan TikToker Moya David

Moya David details impact of losing TikTok account & backup plan if recovery fails

Music producer Mavo on the Beat

Business acumen producer Mavo on The Beat uses to make up to Sh200K per song

TikToker Nyako ( Instagram)

'I don't know what they realised in her' - Nyako's brother after she won an award