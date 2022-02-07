Mulamwah flaunts bundles of cash as he enjoys 'githeri' in the village [Video]

On Monday, the funnyman used his Insta-stories to flaunt at least Sh1 million in cash while unwinding in the village.

In a series of videos, the comedian could be seen counting the cash as he enjoys his ‘Githeri'.

Mulamwah flaunts bundles of Cash as he eats Githeri in the Village - Mulamwah with Millions on Money Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah owns over 15 motorbikes

Mulamwah has invested heavily in the Bodaboda sector and currently he owns over 15 motorbikes. This investment has been making him money while still helping unemployed youth in his rural area make a living.

Speaking in an interview with Churchill Show, Mulamwah said that so far he owns 15 bodabodas in Trans Nzioia, County and is also expecting more soon.

“There are so many in Trans Nzoia but they are keeping the youth busy and away from crime.

“Right now I have 15 but I have ordered two more. I used to hang out with some friends who are unemployed and I decided to give them boda bodas so we can both help each other. In Kitale bodaboda earn about Sh300 per day," he said.

With 15 motorbikes this translates to around Sh4,500 per day or Sh135,000 per month.

With the money, Mulamwah is able to support his siblings’ school fees, his grandmother and other upcoming comedians.

In January, 2021, Mulamwah lost one of his motorbikes, after thugs hijacked on of his riders.

Also Read: Mulamwah investment that rakes in over Sh100K per month