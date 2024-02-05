The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ombachi takes a page from Larry Madowo's book to answer fan 'teaching' him how to cook

Amos Robi

Ombachi tantalized taste buds with a mouthwatering video featuring beef wet fry, sukuma wiki, and ugali.

Chef Dennis Ombachi in action
Chef Dennis Ombachi in action

Self-taught culinary sensation Dennis Ombachi ignited a social media storm on Sunday, February 4, employing a borrowed phrase from journalist Larry Madowo while defending his unique cooking style against a critical fan.

In a culinary display that highlighted his prowess in the kitchen, Ombachi tantalized taste buds with a mouthwatering video featuring beef wet fry, sukuma wiki, and ugali.

However, amid the gastronomic delight, a discerning viewer took issue with Ombachi's technique for preparing the beef.

"Boiling meat strips away its nutrients; instead, it should be pan-fried on low heat to retain its flavour," admonished the concerned netizen.

Unfazed by the critique, Ombachi swiftly responded, asserting his culinary expertise and dismissing the critic's advice as lacking depth.

"You don't have the range to lecture me on this as the technique depends on the variables that I explained while you were asleep in class," he retorted, emphasizing the nuanced variables that inform his cooking methods.

However, this exchange was merely light banter as Ombachi acknowledged the importance of criticism in refining his craft.

"Criticism is always welcome; that's how we improve as home cooks," he wrote.

Ombachi's defence of his culinary choices echoes a similar sentiment expressed by journalist Larry Madowo in a recent social media exchange with Emmanuel Talam, the press secretary to President Ruto.

Larry Madowo, President William Ruto and Emmanuel Talaam
Larry Madowo, President William Ruto and Emmanuel Talaam

Madowo, known for his incisive commentary, found himself embroiled in a public spat after questioning the President's attendance at the Italy-Africa Summit in Rome.

Ruto had earlier stated that African leaders should not be 'summoned' by individual countries for discussions, advocating instead for the African Union (AU) to represent the continent.

Talam, seeking to refute Madowo's critique, advised him to delve deeper into the President's speech—a suggestion met with a swift rebuttal.

"You don't have the range to lecture me about journalism," fired back Madowo.

Larry Madowo moderating a panel discussion at the Word Economic Forum stage in January 2022
Larry Madowo moderating a panel discussion at the Word Economic Forum stage in January 2022

Larry's response attracted even more reactions from other government critics.

Amos Robi


