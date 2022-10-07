Phil Kimemia's sweet message to fiancé Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi on her birthday

Gachuhi’s husband Phil Kimemia could not hide his joy as his fiancé marked another year. Kimemia in his birthday message to his wife praised her saying she was a blessing as a wife and a mother.

“Today is a special day, I celebrate you, my woman. I thank God for you and my prayer is that as you start your new year you may receive peace from above, blessings exceedingly abundantly above all you may ask or think.

"Receive fresh Grace & Favour Amen! You’re a great woman, wife, mother and friend. I LOVE YOU MAMA G Happy birthday baby,” Kimemia wrote.

Celestine on the other hand wrote a brief message to herself saying “Happiest birthday Mama G ❤ 27 it is. God has been consistent ❤”

Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & fiancé welcome a bouncing baby girl

Gachuhi and her fiancé welcomed their first child in May 2022, Kimemia could not hide his doration for his baby girl.

Kimemia also used his social media pages, to gush over his little girl stating that he has finally met a girl with the most beautiful voice in the world.

“I’ve finally met a girl who has the most beautiful voice in the world! I can never forget that feeling when I heard you cry, it was the most unique sound, so beautiful ❤️. Experiencing the whole process was amazing, your mom is a fighter and a strong woman, maybe stronger than she knows," Phil Kimemia wrote.