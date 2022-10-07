RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Phil Kimemia's sweet message to fiancé Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi on her birthday

Amos Robi

You’re a great woman, wife, mother and and friend - Phil Kimemia

Celestine Gachuhi and fiance Phil Kimemia
Celestine Gachuhi and fiance Phil Kimemia

Former 'Selina' actress Celestine Gachuhi is elated as she marks her 27th birthday.

Gachuhi’s husband Phil Kimemia could not hide his joy as his fiancé marked another year. Kimemia in his birthday message to his wife praised her saying she was a blessing as a wife and a mother.

“Today is a special day, I celebrate you, my woman. I thank God for you and my prayer is that as you start your new year you may receive peace from above, blessings exceedingly abundantly above all you may ask or think.

"Receive fresh Grace & Favour Amen! You’re a great woman, wife, mother and friend. I LOVE YOU MAMA G Happy birthday baby,” Kimemia wrote.

Celestine Gachuhi
Celestine Gachuhi Celestine Gachuhi Pulse Live Kenya

Celestine on the other hand wrote a brief message to herself saying “Happiest birthday Mama G ❤ 27 it is. God has been consistent ❤”

READ:Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi treated to a surprise baby shower [Video]

More birthday wishes came from fans:

prudence_aquino Happiest birthday to you and to more years of blessings, success, happiness and wealth 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 enjoy your day

irenejohnson2 Happy birthday Celest....you are a phenomenal woman❤️😍❤️

verneyteshian Happy birthday my fellow one❤️...its a special day😍

jacquejay2 Happy birthday to my favourite Kenyan celebrity 😍😍😍😍😍😍I love you @celestinegachuhi .....to many more beautiful years of winning 😍🤩🤩

glangiri Happy birthday Salary ...more life to you superstar 🔥🔥💐💐🥰🥰

Celestine and husband Phil Kimemia
Celestine and husband Phil Kimemia Celestine and husband Phil Kimemia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Actress Celestine ‘Selina’ Gachuhi proposed to by boyfriend & It’s a Big YES! (Photo)

Gachuhi and her fiancé welcomed their first child in May 2022, Kimemia could not hide his doration for his baby girl.

Kimemia also used his social media pages, to gush over his little girl stating that he has finally met a girl with the most beautiful voice in the world.

Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & Phil Kimemia welcome a bouncing baby girl
Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & Phil Kimemia welcome a bouncing baby girl Actress Celestine 'Selina' Gachuhi & Phil Kimemia welcome a bouncing baby girl Pulse Live Kenya

“I’ve finally met a girl who has the most beautiful voice in the world! I can never forget that feeling when I heard you cry, it was the most unique sound, so beautiful ❤️. Experiencing the whole process was amazing, your mom is a fighter and a strong woman, maybe stronger than she knows," Phil Kimemia wrote.

Celestine Gachuhi starred in the Telenovela series 'Selina'.

Amos Robi
