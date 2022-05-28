Rick Ross dating Hamisa Mobetto, Willis Raburu expecting baby & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

So, let’s get down to the business of the day.

Rick Ross confirms being in a romantic relationship with Hamisa Mobetto

Rick Ross and Hamisa Mobetto Pulse Live Kenya

American Rapper William Leonard Roberts II, popularly known as Rick Ross has finally addressed the nature of his relationship with Tanzanian fashionpreneur and singer Hamisa Mobetto.

In an Insta-live the two did together- Rick Ross confirmed to the world that he is in a romantic relationship with the fashionpreneur.

During the live video chat, Hamisa posed, "They wanna know if we are dating" to which Rick Ross replied, "Yes she’s mine".

The singer who just dropped a new EP dubbed ‘Yours Truly’ also reminded the rapper of his promise to visit Tanzania.

"My mother wants cows (dowry), you remember when you guys talked, she asked when are you brining the cows for dowry, and I told her I’m gonna talk to him,” Hamisa Mobetto posed.

This is the first time the two are admitting to being an item after months of denying and keeping things under wraps.

In September 2021, during an interview with Tanzania’s media personality Lil Ommy Rick Ross failed to deny or confirm if he was dating Hamisa.

Singer Nandy receives distinguished YouTube award

Singer Nandy receives her Golden Plaque from YouTube Pulse Live Kenya

Tanzanian singer Faustina Charles Mfinanga alias Nandy has finally received her Golden Plaque from YouTube after her channel surpassed the 1 million subscribers mark.

The Golden Plaque (YouTube creator award) is usually given to users who cross the one million subscribers mark.

Receiving the prestigious award, a thankful Nandy expressed gratitude towards her fans for always supporting her craft hence the huge numbers on YouTube.

“Gold, one million subscribers, thank you all my fans,” Nandy said in post via her Insta-stories.

The Siwezi hitmaker has garnered over 153,725,772 views and counting since joining the streaming platform on July 5, 2016.

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2

Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu expecting baby number 2 Pulse Live Kenya

Media personality Willis Raburu and his lover Ivy Namu have announced that they are expecting baby number two into their family.

The couple made the announcement on Thursday, May 26, 2022 stating that their family is expanding and they are happy about it.

“We did it again! One More to adore! #Bazu #Mazu #BabyBazu +1,” reads a joint announcement from Willis Raburu and Ivy Namu.

On July 5th, Willis Raburu and his girlfriend Ivy Namu welcomed a newborn baby into their family.

Nonini joins American Society ASCAP days after ditching MCSK

Rapper Hubert Mbuku Nakitare alias Nonini Pulse Live Kenya

US-based Kenyan rapper Hubert Nakitare 'Nonini' has officially joined the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) days after terminating his relationship with the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK).

On Friday, Nonini confirmed that his application to join ASCAP had been accepted.

“Congratulations. Your ASCAP membership has been approved. Below is your membership information. Keep these details confidential – treat them like your bank account information," read the ASCAP message to Nonini.

ASCAP is a non-profit performance rights organization that collectively licenses the public performance rights of its members’ musical works to venues, broadcasters and digital streaming services.

On Wednesday, the businessman shared a letter which noted that he is no longer a member of MCSK and will, therefore, not receive remittances from the CMO.

In a letter dated February 17, 2021, the rapper had sought to terminate his membership at MCSK, a request that has since been approved.

Singer Jovial opens up on battling depression silently

Singer Jovial Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan singer Jovial has opened up on silently battling depression at the beginning of this year.

The Jeraha singer revealed that she went through a lot and was feeling lost but didn't share the details with those around her or her fans.

“Lately I’ve been at peace and a happy soul, mwisho na mwanzo wa mwaka huu (at the end of last year and the beginning of this year) I went through a lot! I was depressed, wrecked and completely lost but no one knew about it! On social media everyone is happy that’s what we are supposed to portray but deep down inside slowly dying,” Jovial said in part.

Jovial, however, confirmed that what she went through finally came to an end - urging all those going through hard times not to give up as there would eventually be light at the end of the tunnel.

“Depression is real! But one thing you need to know is kila chenye mwanzo hakikosi mwisho! Hata upitie changamoto ya aina gani itapita tu! Hold on tomorrow is a new day,” she wrote.

Jovial joins the list of artistes who have opened up on battling depression, singer Akothee in April opened up on battling depression for six months.

Akothee set to release her 1st self-authored book [Photo]

Singer Akothee set to launch her own book [Photo] Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan singer and self-proclaimed president of single mothers Esther Akoth Kokeyo, stage name Akothee, is gearing up for the release of a self-authored book.

On Wednesday, Akothee shared a copy of the book that is currently in post-production, alerting her over 3.2 million followers to be ready to purchase it once it's launched.

Information shared by the flamboyant singer indicates that the book titled Akothee Quotes will be unveiled officially in a launch ceremony on June 4, 2022 at Eka Hotel.

“The University of Life by Akothee, 4th June, Eka Hotel. Be the first one to grub a copy, parenting part is my favorite,” Akothee announced.

Mike Sonko celebrates son Satrine Osinya as he turns 10

Mike Sonko celebrates son Satrine Osinya as he turns 10 Pulse Live Kenya

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is celebrating his adopted son Satrine Osinya after turning 10-years-old.

In his birthday message, Sonko walked down the memory lane – 8 years ago when he welcomed baby Satrine and his brother Gift Osinya into his family after their mother was killed in the 2014 Likoni attack.

“You came into our family 8 years ago as an angel and a blessing and since then, we felt that our family had become complete. You’re a source of happiness to us and we always feel blessed and lucky having you around healthy and happy despite of what happened to you on the 22nd March-2014 when you lost your lovely mum to a terror attack and escaped with a life-threatening injury,” Sonko said in part.

Sonko adopted baby Satrine Osinya & his brother Gift after their mother was killed in the 2014 Likoni attack

Kamene Goro makes TV comeback 5 years after exiting Ebru TV

Kamene Goro makes a comeback at Kiss TV Relaunch Pulse Live Kenya

Celebrated media personality Kamene Goro is making a comeback to our TV screen as the newest presenter on Radio Africa’s Kiss TV.

On Wednesday, Kiss TV did a relaunch – unveiling a set of new presenters tasked to propel the TV station to new heights.

Among those who were unveiled was the Kiss 100 Breakfast host Kamene Goro, who will be hosting a new show dubbed Good Vibes Only - every Saturday from 10PM.

“I haven’t been on TV for about 5 years and I trust that Radio Africa would be the one to bring me back.

“My show is called good vibes only and we be airing every Saturday night at 10:00pm and its just appreciating the best out of the pop culture. It’s about music, entertainment, celebrities… its having the conversation that inform their lives which re all about entertainment. We also ensure that we keep the good vibes going because that is all what Kiss TV is all about,” Kamene Goro remarked at the relaunch.

Anerlisa Muigai moves out of posh Lavington home, sells her Ranger Rover

Anerlisa Muigai moves out posh Nairobi home, sales Ranger Rover Pulse Live Kenya

Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Muigai has moved out of her Lavington posh home, days after auctioneering drama.

The Nero Company CEO made this known while giving her fans the last tour of the house she used to stay in, after all her belongings had been moved.

“I can’t believe I have to move out of my Nairobi house. I will surely miss you. Was such a beautiful home #Situations,” Anerlisa said.

The businesswoman further disclosed that she has also sold her Range Rover Velar, that she acquired in 2019.

“Also I thought I mention. Those car dealers reselling my car. Be aware the car found a buyer.

“Parking is so empty,” Anerlisa Muiagai.