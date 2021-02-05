Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are busy having a field day with former K24 news anchor Shiksha Arora, as they create funny memes with her photo.

On Friday, the TV girl shared a number of Memes, showing Netizens playing around with a photo she had posted on Instagram.

Some of the funny memes capture, Arora hanging on a Matatu, flag post, moving train, parachute and many more.

TV Girl Shiksha Arora’s reaction after her photo went viral as a Meme

Reacting to the virality of her photo, Shiksha said “ Kenyans on Twitter are overworking 🤣🤣🤣

Which one is your favourite? It’s the one on the train for me😂. My Friday has officially been made!!”.

Earlier on, the XFM presenter had challenged fans to help her come up with the most creative captions for her picture.

“Caption this photo for me 😅 Let’s see how creative you get.. Most creative comment gets a gift from me🎁😋

-Obsessed with this shot that for @lorealpro.kenya style shifters campaign 🥰. This was a whole workout & I was so sure I’d fall down and break a bone or two. Please watch the behind the scenes & see what I went through thanks to the photographer behind this shot @barbaraminishi 🧐

Slide number 2 defines “The struggle is real ” 😩 Who said being a model was easy? I have immense respect for professional models after this shoot 🙌🏽” wrote Shiksha Arora.

Here are memes created from the picture

