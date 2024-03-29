The sports category has moved to a new website.

WaJesus Family finally reveals daughter's face after 1 year [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Tsuri WaJesus was born about 1 year ago

The WaJesus Family, one of Kenya's most popular influencer families, has finally unveiled the face of their baby girl, Tsuri WaJesus.

This reveal, much anticipated by their followers, marks a significant moment for fans who have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the newest addition to the WaJesus clan.

The WaJesus Family, comprising Kabi and Milly WaJesus, and their two children have been at the forefront of family-oriented content creation, sharing their life's journey with a keen and audience.

Their content, which ranges from lifestyle vlogs to inspirational messages, has garnered them a massive following on various social platforms.

The couple took to their social media in unveiling Tsuri WaJesus' face with a series of photos.

The WaJesus Family's journey to social media stardom began a few years ago when Kabi and Milly decided to document their life experiences, sharing their love story, marriage, and parenting adventures with the world.

In today's digital era, social media has become a powerful platform for individuals to showcase their talents, connect with fans, and express their unique personalities.

Kenyan celebrities' kids are no exception, as they have taken the social media sphere by storm with their remarkable online presence.

These young stars, born into the spotlight, have amassed impressive followings on various social media platforms, captivating audiences with their charm, talent, and captivating content.

  1. Heaven Bahati - 748,00 followers.
  2. Ladasha Belle Wambo - 467,000 followers
  3. Naseeb Junior - 379,000 followers
  4. Majesty Bahati - 324,000 followers
  5. Morgan Bahati - 236,000 followers
  6. Mueni Bahati - 213,0000 followers
  7.  Taji Wa Jesus - 205,000 followers
  8. Gavin - 112, 000 followers
  9. Tumiso Mathenge - 91,000 followers
  10. Milla Netai - 86,000 followers
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
