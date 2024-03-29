WaJesus Family finally reveals daughter's face after 1 year [Photos]

This reveal, much anticipated by their followers, marks a significant moment for fans who have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the newest addition to the WaJesus clan.

The WaJesus Family, comprising Kabi and Milly WaJesus, and their two children have been at the forefront of family-oriented content creation, sharing their life's journey with a keen and audience.

WaJesus Family finally reveals daughter's face Pulse Live Kenya

Their content, which ranges from lifestyle vlogs to inspirational messages, has garnered them a massive following on various social platforms.

The couple took to their social media in unveiling Tsuri WaJesus' face with a series of photos.

The WaJesus Family's journey to social media stardom began a few years ago when Kabi and Milly decided to document their life experiences, sharing their love story, marriage, and parenting adventures with the world.

