The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Willis Raburu's final days at Citizen TV, driver who escaped Londiani Crash & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Denis Mwangi

If you missed the biggest stories of the week #PulseUhondoMtaani has conveniently compiled all of them for you;

Willlis Raburu, CS Alfred Mutua, Victoria Kimani and the Londiani car crash
Willlis Raburu, CS Alfred Mutua, Victoria Kimani and the Londiani car crash

Recommended articles

News presenter Willis Raburu has bid farewell to Citizen TV after an impressive 13-year stint.

During his time at Citizen TV, Raburu's career has flourished, and he has had the opportunity to explore various roles and cover a wide range of topics.

From his early days as an intern at Royal Media in 2010 to becoming a seasoned news anchor, he has conducted interviews with political leaders, reported on significant events, and hosted popular shows like 10 over 10, which focuses on youth culture and entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT
Willis Raburu
Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

As he embarks on a new chapter in his life, Raburu plans to take some time to rest, recharge, and share his knowledge through his book. Additionally, he is pursuing a master's degree in Strategic Public Communication and Communication for Development at USIU.

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu was in for a delightful surprise on Thursday, June 29, as he marked his second last day at the station.

Raburu's fiancée, Ivy Namu, also shared her sentiments, expressing her pride in his accomplishments. She praised his work ethic and took a moment to reflect on their personal relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Willis, I hope you feel so appreciated today. We are so proud of you. Your work ethic is so admirable, and I'm very blessed to have caught you before you, and am blessed to have worked with you," she said.

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake
Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake Pulse Live Kenya

Namu said she was lucky to have worked with Namu in the station before he chose to exit.

"I am very lucky to have caught you and worked with you before your stint ended and you are a people person and thank you for touching as many lives as you could," Namu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Victoria Kimani found herself at the centre of controversy after performing at a sold-out concert in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Stade des Martyrs.

On June 24, Victoria took to her Instagram to announce that she had performed in front of a crowd of 200,000 people, and she even shared images from the concert.

"Oh mama oh mama! I Performed for 200,000 people today in Kinshasa, DRC…. Thank you Ferre Gola, living legend," Victoria wrote.

Her statement received backlash from some individuals who questioned the validity of her claim, particularly regarding the capacity of Stade des Martyrs to hold 200,000 people.

Victoria Kimani performing in Congo
Victoria Kimani performing in Congo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Mariën Ngilima called her out, urging her to stop lying and provide an explanation for the number of attendees she mentioned.

It is worth noting that Stade des Martyrs has a maximum capacity of 80,000 people, making it one of the top five largest stadiums in Africa.

Considering that the lawn at Stade des Martyrs is approximately 130 metres long, the images shared by Victoria revealed that people were tightly packed on the lawn.

The length of the lawn can accommodate up to 6,000 people, although this means that people will be standing.

Despite being fully packed, it is still hard to claim that the stadium had 200K people.

ADVERTISEMENT

In their report, L'INTERVIEW.CD stated that over 150,000 people entered the stadium, bringing Kinshasa to a standstill.

Despite her post creating many unanswered questions, many Kenyans congratulated her for performing in front of such a large crowd.

Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, narrated what transpired before the crash.

Otieno said he avoided a head-on collision with the ill-fated trailer at the Londiani junction by swerving to the side but the vehicles behind him were not as lucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer that caused the accident was speeding towards Kericho from Mau Summit while Otieno was heading towards Mau Summit from Kendu Bay.

Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, 2023
Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, 2023 Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

His journey to Nairobi was cut short when he was involved in the accident but escaped unharmed.

I was approaching the junction and I saw the speeding trailer heading towards me. I avoided the head-on collision by swerving. The driver of the Mitsubishi Canter behind me thought I was parking to buy from the roadside traders so he proceeded to overtake and crashed into the oncoming trailer.

After the collision, the Mistubishi Canter hit my vehicle and the trailer that lost control crashed into several vehicles and roadside traders,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Environment and Land Court at Malindi issued an order to Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua, to relocate a foul smelling toilet after his neighbour filed a court case.

This peculiar case arose when CS Mutua’s neighbour at the Karibuni Villas in Malindi, Felicita Conte, expressed her concerns about the pit latrine positioned uncomfortably close to her dining area.

Despite Mutua's argument that he had obtained all necessary building approvals and constructed the toilet, the court ultimately ruled in favor of Ms. Conte, deeming the toilet and septic tank as an ongoing nuisance.

Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua
Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“ I have considered the pleadings, the evidence on record and the submissions by counsel and find that the Plaintiff has proved her case against the Defendant on a balance of probabilities.

A declaration is therefore issued that the Defendant’s water closet on Chalet No. 14 adjacent to the Plaintiff’s dining room is a nuisance and ought to be relocated within 45 days,” the judge said in her judgment on June 8.

Kenyans enjoyed the thrills of the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha where thousands thronged to catch a glimpse of the racing action.

Hovering above the rally cars was Tropical Air’s chopper which was designated as the official filming helicopter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aviation company gave a glimpse of how the chopper is modified to capture the thrilling moments of the rally from breathtaking heights.

The Eurocopter AS350B3 Ecureuil has long been regarded as the go-to helicopter for a variety of missions, including excursions, aerial filming, geological survey, search and rescue operations, casualty and evacuation services, as well as conservation support.

The official WRC Safari Rally chopper
The official WRC Safari Rally chopper The official WRC Safari Rally chopper Pulse Live Kenya

With its outstanding performance and adaptability, it was perfectly suited for the demanding terrain of the Safari Rally.

The chopper can do speeds of 115 knots (212.98kph) to keep up with the race cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

To enhance its capabilities for the World Rally Championship, the helicopter was equipped with state-of-the-art features and technology.

Renowned mid-morning show presenter on Radio Citizen, Steve Jacob Maunda, widely known as Shatta Bway, is currently grappling with immense grief following the untimely passing of his beloved wife, Becky.

In a heart-wrenching message shared across his social media platforms, Shatta Bway announced the devastating news while refraining from disclosing the cause of her death. In his plea for support, he humbly requested prayers from his fans during this challenging time.

Radio Citizen Presenter Shatta Bway
Radio Citizen Presenter Shatta Bway Radio Citizen Presenter Shatta Bway Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In a tribute to his late wife, Shatta Bway poured out his emotions, expressing the profound shock and sorrow he felt. He conveyed his deep sadness over the unexpected separation and the overwhelming responsibility of raising their children on his own.

"My love Becky, the last thing I could have ever imagined is that you could leave, that you'd rest. That you'd leave me to raise our children on my own. I don't know what to say. When sorrows like sea billows roll. Rest well Mama Jaheim," Shatta Bway penned.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

2 shows that defined 'old' KTN Home

2 shows that defined 'old' KTN Home

Kama anataka tuchambane tutachambana! Stevo Simple Boy's wife dares Pritty Vishy

Kama anataka tuchambane tutachambana! Stevo Simple Boy's wife dares Pritty Vishy

Willis Raburu's final days at Citizen TV, driver who escaped Londiani Crash & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Willis Raburu's final days at Citizen TV, driver who escaped Londiani Crash & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Milly Wa Jesus' brother ties the knot in lavish wedding ceremony [Photos & video]

Milly Wa Jesus' brother ties the knot in lavish wedding ceremony [Photos & video]

Jacque Maribe comes clean about relationship with Sam Ogina & Dennis Itumbi

Jacque Maribe comes clean about relationship with Sam Ogina & Dennis Itumbi

Kennedy Rapudo splashes Sh420,000 on Amber Ray’s beauty products shopping

Kennedy Rapudo splashes Sh420,000 on Amber Ray’s beauty products shopping

Memories were made - Sauti Sol & Chiki Kuruka meet legendary US rapper 50 Cent

Memories were made - Sauti Sol & Chiki Kuruka meet legendary US rapper 50 Cent

'Rieng Genje’ singer Ngesh’s savage response to 2Mbili after fallout

'Rieng Genje’ singer Ngesh’s savage response to 2Mbili after fallout

Eric Omondi’s parting shot as he promises to keep away from Jacque Maribe & son

Eric Omondi’s parting shot as he promises to keep away from Jacque Maribe & son

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Willis Raburu poses for a photo

Would you remain at Citizen TV for triple the salary? - Willis Raburu responds

Dauda Kavuma says he and the Ghetto Kids were shortchanged in the Unforgettable music video

We got only $1000: How Ghetto Kids lost out in ‘Unforgettable’ video

Zari and Shakib

Zari calls Shakib 'fala' in leaked audio as U.K. trip goes south

Willis Raburu, Ivy Namu and their children enjoying a cake

Ivy Namu reminisces meeting Willis Raburu at work as colleagues bid him farewell [WATCH]