Zari & Diamond’s series premieres on Netflix, Bahati joins Mathare MP race & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zari Hassan and Diamond makes debut on Netflix

WCB President Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz has officially made his debut on Netflix together with his South Africa-based baby mama, Zari Hassan.

Zari Hassan & Diamond’s reality series set to premiere on Netflix [Trailer] Pulse Live Kenya

The two will feature on an African reality series dubbed Young, Famous & African, alongside other African stars.

Netflix South Africa has shared a sneak peek into the reality series that premiered on March 18, 2022.

“One friend group, international stars, glam, bling, champers and a little bit of drama! Young, Famous & African is now streaming,” reads the update.

The reality series has featured a total of eight African stars

South African actress, TV host and singer Khanyi Mbau. She is also the sister of famous SA celebrity Lasizwe Dambuza. Diamond Platnumz South African disc jockey Quinton Masina who is popularly known as Naked DJ Zari the Boss Lady Nigerian fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, who is popularly known as Swanky Jerry South African millionaire and TV personality Andile Ncube South Africa-born, Zimbabwean rapper Nadia Nakai Nigerian model, actress and presenter Annie Macaulay-Idibia

Singer Mr Seed surprises his mother with a piece of land

Gospel singer Mr Seed is a happy man after gifting his mother a piece of land, with plans to build her a modern house.

In a video shared on his official Instagram page, the Starborn Empire CEO, mentioned that the piece of land he bought is located in Matuu, Machakos County.

Mr Seed Pulse Live Kenya

The singer also went down memory lane, recalling back in the days when his family could not even afford a meal - living hand to mouth.

“Nothing surpasses a mother’s love for sure. Growing from hand to mouth without knowing what to eat next after a meal taught me to always respect a woman. As a small token back to my loving mum I together with my wife Nimo decide to buy land for her in Matuu Riri Gardens 50x100,” shared Mr Seed.

The star encouraged his fellow youth and celebrities to always aspire to empower their parents whenever they have the opportunity.

“I’m so proud of the man I have grown to be… I can encourage you, let’s not live the flashy lifestyle in the city yet our parents don’t have a place to call home. My happiness comes from seeing my mother live a good life,” advised Mr Seed.

Legendary media personality Jimmi Gathu makes radio comeback

Legendary media personality Jimmi Gathu has become the latest addition to the Standard Group family, as he joins the Mombasa Road based media to host a new radio show on Spice FM.

Jimmi Gathu makes Radio comeback Pulse Live Kenya

A statement issued on Friday, indicates that Gathu will be hosting a new show on Spice FM dubbed "Jimmi Gathu Live", every Saturday from 2:00pm – 7:00pm

“Guess who’s back on your airwaves, Saturdays 2-7pm. @JimmiGathu #JimmiGathuLive,” read the statement.

Gathu’s radio comeback has excited a good number of his fans.

Bahati joins Jubilee, reveals reason for vying for Mathare MP seat

Musician Kevin Kioko, alias Bahati, has announced that he will be vying for the Mathare National Assembly seat on a Jubilee Party ticket in the August 2022 General Election.

Bahati was speaking at the Jubilee headquarters in Nairobi where he was received by party officials.

“Our biggest challenge as people from Mathare is that we have never received a leader who was born and raised in Mathare. We have been electing leaders but its time for Mathare to get a son who was born and raised In Mathare and understand the people,” the musician said while addressing the press.

He indicated that he has been getting calls from the residents urging him to rise to the challenge.

“We have been crying over and over again because of the same issues and you know if you rely on a visitor to lead you, they don’t know the struggles you go through,” Bahati stated.

He added that he would make sure that children growing up in Mathare would not have to endure the same kind of suffering he did.

"It's time to change my home, it is time to change my background and where I come from…that is why I am vying as Member of Parliament for Mathare constituency under the Jubilee ticket,” the Wa Nani hitmaker said.

Nameless pens down heartfelt tribute to late E-sir

Singer David Mathenge aka Nameless has penned down a heartfelt tribute to the late Issa Mmari alias E-sir as the world marks 19 years since his death.

Wahu’s Witty Clapback after attack by Netizens over photo with Nameless Pulse Live Kenya

In his message, Nameless said that E-sir’s legacy was still alive and inspiring many artists in Kenya.

“19 years since you left us 💔, 16 March 2003🙏🏿...love and Miss you bro!! ♥️♥️♥️ You still inspiring the new generation with your awesomeness!😊💯💪🏾,” he posted.

The veteran hitmaker also announced that E-sir’s music was now available for streaming.

All revenue generated from E-sir’s music is channelled towards supporting his family.

At the start of 2022, Nameless teamed up with rising star Trio Mio, Nelly the Goon, Dmore and Habib to release a special tribute song to E-sir.

The tune dubbed, Bandana Ya E-sir, features artists from across the generations for whom E-sir was an icon and an inspiration. He passed away in 2003 at age 21.

Corazon Kwamboka opens up on battle with depression

Kenyan businesswoman and lawyer Corazon Kwamboka has opened up on battling depression.

In a candid post via her Instagram handle, Kwamboka said that she will give details of what she has been going through once she is fully healed - to encourage others who might be facing the same.

Corazon Kwamboka opens up on battling depression Pulse Live Kenya

“Yes I have struggles with depression, what I’m going through is not easy.

And I’m not the only one who is gone through it. One day when I heal I will address just to encourage and give strength to another woman who feels how I feel," Kwamboka reveled.

The mother of two went on to ask for privacy as she deals with her current situation, expressing displeasure in those who have made her condition a topic of discussion.

“For now, I ask for privacy. Thanks for all the beautiful messages.

"Ps, I can’t believe people can be so insensitive to make such as a topic of discussion,” shared Corazon Kwamboka.

The statement comes weeks after Corazon announced that she is no longer in a relationship with fitness coach and baby daddy Frankie Just GymIt.

Nation Media Group welcomes Joe Ageyo after leaving Citizen TV

Nation Media Group has welcomed Joe Ageyo as its new Editorial Director in charge of Broadcast.

According to an announcement by NMG CEO Stephen Gitama, Ageyo will start working at the media house from April 1, 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

“As Editorial Director - Broadcasting, he will be an integral part of the leadership team and will participate in the development and execution of the Group's editorial strategy. Joe will be in charge of the editorial functions of NMG's broadcast operations in Kenya across multimedia platforms,” read an excerpt of the CEO.

Ageyo will report directly to Editor-in-Chief Mutuma Mathiu with a dotted reporting relationship to the Executive Director in charge of transformation.

Prior to this appointment, Joe was the Editorial Director at Royal Media Services. He previously worked at KTN as Managing Editor, and at NTV as Head of News Production.

Ex-KTN news anchor Akisa Wendera weds in lavish traditional wedding

Celebrated media personality Akisa Wandera is officially off the market, following her traditional wedding that went down in her Busia County over the weekend.

The news of Ms Wandera’s wedding was made public by her former colleague at KTN Mary Kilobi Atwoli, who had jotted down a congratulatory message to the newlyweds.

“Congratulations my mundika princess @akisawandera. The day was glorious indeed! Enjoy your Marriage Ma',” reads a message from Mary Kilobi.

Photos captured from the wedding indicates that it was attended by Wandera’s close friends and family members from both sides.

A number of fans and followers left congratulatory messages under Kilobi’s post on Instagram. However, the identity of Akisa Wandera’s husband is yet to be revealed.

Diamond makes U-turn on beef with Alikiba, issues warning to fans

WCB President Diamond Platnumz has expressed that he is now willing to work with his longtime nemesis Alikiba.

In an interview on Wasafi FM, Chibu Dangote explained that their beef is no longer beneficial and it's high time they bury the hatchet and push Tanzanian music as one force.

Diamond makes U-turn on beef with Alikiba, express willingness to Pulse Live Kenya

He also revealed that he has reached out to King Kiba’s management for a possible joint project, however, Platnumz decried that his phone calls have been ignored.

"Nishapigia simu menejimenti yake tukitaka tuandae show, nilishamwalika kwenye show zangu kabla hata ya Wasafi Festival, mimi sina noma yaani fresh tu.

"(I've made many calls to his management trying to plan a show together, I even invited him to perform at one of my shows before Wasafi Festival. I don't have any beef)," he stated.

He added: "Ila kuna mawazo ambayo Watanzania tunatakiwa tuyafute, ili wewe uonekane mkubwa lazima ugombane na mtu, mimi sina noma halafu kila mtu namuheshima kwa upande wake. Ila mtu akitaka kunivunjia heshima, usitake kunibadilisha, unitotoshe, hapo ndio sikubali, kila mtu achukue heshima yake.

"(Tanzanians need to get over this kind of thinking that you have to beef with someone to appear as the bigger star. I don't do that and I respect everyone in their capacity. But what I won't allow is someone trying to disrespect me, trying to change me or trying to make me look childish. I won't accept that, let's respect each other),” said Diamond Platnumz.

The Jeje hitmaker also lauded the Kings Music Records CEO for being the most relevant artiste Tanzania has ever produced, despite joining the music industry 20 years ago.

Speaking on a time when he invited Alikiba to collaborate on his song Lala Salama, Diamond disclosed that Kiba declined and instead accepted to only do adlib vocals.

YouTuber, Thee Pluto breaks silence on alleged breakup with Felicity Shiru

YouTuber Robert Ndegwa aka Thee Pluto has finally broken his silence on reports that his relationship with girlfriend and vlogger Felicity Shiru is on the rocks.

YouTuber Thee Pluto breaks silence on alleged breakup with Felicity Shiru Pulse Live Kenya

On Monday, the YouTuber raised eyebrows among his fans and followers after putting up a cryptic message that left many guessing if all is well in his relationship.

“When you want to spent the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. A lifetime with them should be exciting.

"But what if I’m the only one who pictures that life with that someone and even if that someone pictures a life with me if doesn’t excite her,” reads the post that had raised eyebrows.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Pluto sought to clarify that all is well in his relationship and the post was blown out proposition.

He insisted that he borrowed the quote innocently, only for netizens to insinuate otherwise about his relationship with Felicity.