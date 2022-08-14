Zari tests her kids to see if they care about her, here's how they responded [Video]

In what was a prank, Zari told her children Princess Tiffah and Prince Nillan that a kid outside their house had threatened to beat her up and she needed back up.

“There’s a kid who wants to beat me up are you going to leave everything you’re doing and go beat this child?” Zari asked Lattifah and Nillan.

In a quick response, the two dropped what they were doing and headed out to meet the intruder disturbing their mother.

Tiffah, after finding out it was a prank, said she is always ready to defend her mother.

“My mom pranked us. Anyways, we were ready for world war 3,” a post on Princess Tiffah's Instagram read.

Zari shared the prank on her Instagram where she noted that she had proved her children cared for her.

Diamond attends daughter's 7th birthday party in South Africa

Tiffah who recently turned seven was treated to an expensive birthday party held in South Africa with a tight list of attendees.

Those at the lavish party were donned in all-white clothes as the theme colour for the birthday party.

Those who attended the ceremony from Tanzania include Mama Dangote (Diamond’s mother), Queen Darleen (Diamond’s sister), Juma Lokole (Wasafi FM Presenter), Ricardo Momo, Esma Platnumz (Diamond’s sister), Barnaba Classic, Lizer Classic, just but to mention a few.

Moments captured form Princess Tiffah's birthday party in South Africa Pulse Live Kenya

“We said it’s better to come with a few people to represent the family, so that the family from here can get to know each other and strengthen the bond and make sure we collaborate in various aspects. Thank you everybody for coming,” Diamond said while explaining why he tagged along family members to the birthday party in South Africa.