Self-proclaimed President of Single mothers Esther Akoth aka Akothee has disclosed that she will embark on Charity as her retirement plan when she clocks 45 years.

According to Madam Boss, she is dedicating the next five years to building her empire and ensure everything is in place, before shifting focus to her charity organization “Akothee Foundation”.

Singer Akothee

Retirement plan

“The energy I had when I was 20 💪was not the same when I turned 30 💪,and will not be the same when I am 50 ,I want to use my 40s properly do hard things ,wake up early ,so I can have an easy life at my 50s and enjoy my sleep, my bed is not running away 🤣🤣 actually I don't have an alarm ,my dreams wakes me up automatically🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️. I have set a target in my life that I must achieve. I will pick up the Foundation / charity as my retirement plan 🙏🏾when I turn 45. For the next coming 5 years I need it for myself . You can only work on yourself because you know yourself better, you have to choose and put things in place. I will finish building my empire ,then go back to building rescue centers / schools / churches. Just hold on and pray with me. If God could change my life ! He will definitely help me change peoples lives too. We dont stop when we are tired ,we stop when we are done 💪💪💪get up and manifest in that dream 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” shared Akothee.

Also Read: Akothee opens up on how people have been frustrating her after launching own Foundation

Singer Akothee

Akothee Foundation

On July 22, the No Filter hit maker pointed out that she had put Akothee Foundation on hold after realizing that some people were just enriching themselves through her Foundation.

“I am still a mother and I will always be that mother, my heart betrays me all the time, from one corner to the other. I have a lot going on in my life, constantly, I AM left with family bills to clear, be it my mom, dad, grandparents. It's always about "BENDE USEGOCHONE AKOTH" whatever it takes it's all ME, One time a friend OF mine told me. "Esther, all this money you spend on your family, please keep it for your children, they will need it later 🙄 that was Aunty Judi @judithleichum, But I don't listen 🙆‍♂️🙏🏾 When people wanted to own my life, and jump onto my success, using Akothee foundation that is hardly a year old, with no sponsors or donors as a way of hurting me! 🙏🏾I had to put it on hold and concentrate on my life and my children! It hurts when you do things innocently and people feel entitled 🙄🙆‍♂️, the only way to protect yourself from users is to say. sorry I don't have," shared Akothee.

Akothee's Post