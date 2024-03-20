The sports category has moved to a new website.

Brian Chira's burial dates & family conflict over final resting place

Lynet Okumu

Brian Chira's funeral: Candle-lighting session, body viewing, burial dates & place

The late TikToker Brian Chira [Instagram]
The burial ceremony for TikToker Brian Chira, who tragically passed away in a road accident, has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The announcement was made by Baba Talisha, who has been providing updates online since Chira's untimely demise.

The late Brian Chira
The remains of Brian Chira will depart from the Kenyatta University (KU) mortuary en route to Githunguri Kiarie for burial on the specified date.

According to Baba Talisha, there will be no viewing of the body after it leaves the mortuary. Those wishing to pay their respects and view the body must do so at the morgue between 6 am to around 8 am.

Following the traditions of the Kikuyu community, there will be no further opportunity to view the body at home after it leaves the mortuary, according to Baba Talisha.

Baba Talisha said that the body of Chira would be buried where her grandmother hailed from.

The late Brian Chira during a past radio interview
He mentioned that the people at Chira's grandmother's current place refused to allow the body to be taken there and expressed their unwillingness to be linked with any funeral arrangements.

Consequently, there might be a lack of participation from other family members in the funeral proceedings.

"The body of Chira will be buried kwenye shosho alitoka. Kwenye aliolewa walikataa mwili isiende uko and they don't want to be associated with anything to do with the funeral. So you will not ask why kwa programs maybe kumeosa familia ingine. That's the information I was given," Baba Talisha said.

The late TikToker Brian Chira
Before the burial, a candle-lighting session will be held at a location to be announced later.

This session will provide an opportunity for friends, family, and well-wishers to come together and honour the memory of Brian Chira.

Details of a memorial service will be shared with the public later.

Brian Chira lost his life on March 16, 2024, following a road accident in Kiambu County.

The late TikToker Brian Chira
According to reports from the police, Chira was hit by a speeding car while attempting to cross the road on foot. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and Chira sustained fatal injuries to his forehead.

The death is currently under investigation by the authorities. Witnesses reported that Chira had been involved in a commotion at a bar in the Gacharage area.

He later attempted to cross the road on foot and was struck by a speeding vehicle.

