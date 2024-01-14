The sports category has moved to a new website.

Vera Sidika asks for help in building a better relationship with God in 2024

Charles Ouma

This 2024 I'm building a better relationship with God - Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika

Socialite Vera Sidika has sought the assistance of her fans in her new mission to build a better relationship with God in 2024.

The mother of two shared that it has been a while since she went to church.

READ: Remember me in your prayers - Ailling Vera Sidika appeals to fans

Despite not having been to Church, Vera added that she is a believer who prays frequently and plays her part as a Christian.

She however admitted that going to church has been had due to the too much attention she gets as a public figure and this comes with distraction.

"Haven't been to church in ages. Damn. I'm a believer, I pray & do my part as a Christian but damn hard going to church. Too much attention.” Vera wrote on her Insta Stories.

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

Nonetheless, she is keen on building a better relationship with God and has appealed to her fans to recommend a church where she can go.

Among the things that the mother of two will be looking at is a church where she will not be distracted.

She also conveyed that she prefers a church located in Karen.

“Y'all know any good churches where I won't be destructed. Please suggest some. Ideally in Karen. This 2024 I'm building a better relationship with God," Vera Sidika added.

Vera Sidika asks for help in building a better relationship with God in 2024
Vera Sidika asks for help in building a better relationship with God in 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Last month, the 34-year-old socialite dismissed claims by the father of her two children, singer Brown Mauzo that she converted to Islam.

According to Mauzo, Vera converted to Islam and took up the name Zara, an action that won his heart.

He revealed that the socialite called her and expressed her desire to join Islam and have them be a Muslim couple and Mauzo viewed this as a significant sacrifice made for the sake of their relationship and gave in.

The mother of two however dismissed the claims as a joke.

READ: Brown Mauzo ready for marriage 3 months after announcing split from Vera Sidika

A month earlier, Vera took a break from social media platforms, appealing for prayers as she battled an undisclosed illness.

Vera Sidika
Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya
The mother of two shared the news on her Instagram stories, urging her followers to keep her in their thoughts and prayers during her period of recovery.

"I'm unwell, remember me in y'all prayers. I've been offline and will be staying off social media and any other apps for a bit until I feel better, All love," Vera wrote at the time.

