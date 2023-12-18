20 Kenyan celebrities who tied the knot in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Amid the many breakup news that peppered the year, the nation rejoiced in witnessing these familiar faces tie the knot.

From politicians to influencers, here's a glimpse into the 10 star-studded weddings that marked 2023!

Rodney Abel & Elle Cecilia

Kuria East witnessed a jubilant celebration on October 22, as Rodney Abel, the son of Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo, exchanged vows with Elle Cecilia.

The traditional wedding, known as Nyombo in the Luo community, was an intimate affair attended by close friends and relatives.

Pulse Live Kenya

Michael Orengo & Samantha

Siaya Governor James Orengo's son, Michael, wedded the daughter of Aggrey Luseno, Samantha Luseno in a colorful ceremony held on September 9, in Vihiga county.

The couple opted for simplicity, eschewing a themed color palette.

The guest list included political heavyweights like Raila Odinga, Wycliffe Oparanya, and Gladys Shollei.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ayub Abdikadir & Idil

Citizen TV news anchor Ayub Abdikadir wedded his love, Idil, in a joyous ceremony held on September 5.

While no photos of the bride surfaced, social media glimpses captured Abdikadir's happiness and camaraderie with his best men.

Citizen TV's renowned news anchor Ayub Abdikadir and his beloved Idil exchanged their vows in a traditional Nikah ceremony held at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi on Sunday, September 3. Pulse Live Kenya

Alvin Wetangula & Naisula Leteipan

Alvin, the son of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, and Naisula Leteipan sealed their love in a lavish traditional wedding in Bungoma County on August 26.

The ceremony, attended by politicians and business leaders, radiated cultural richness.

Pulse Live Kenya

Eric Wamumbi & Betty Maina

Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina formalised their relationship in a ceremony attended by politicians from both sides.

The two had formalised their relationship after Eric visited his fiancée's parent's home in Murang'a days after their engagement.

Eric and Betty's love story began during the 2022 General Elections. They met in 2021, and Eric immediately knew she was the one for him, even though they were not in a committed relationship.

Best photos from Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi and Woman Rep Betty Maina's ruracio in Murang'a Pulse Live Kenya

Kamene Goro & DJ Bonez

Radio personality Kamene Goro exchanged vows with DJ Bonez in an exclusive wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family on April 20.

The couple confirmed the intimate affair on social media, with notable personalities like Jalang'o and DJ Kaytrixx in attendance.

Pulse Live Kenya

Hassan Mugambi & Mwanaidi Shishi

Citizen TV news anchor Hassan Mugambi and his bride Mwanaidi Shishi celebrated their love in a star-studded ceremony in June.

The joyous event brought together friends, family, and prominent personalities from the media industry.

Citizen TV reporter Hassan Mugambi and his fiancé Mwanaidy Shishi Pulse Live Kenya

Kigen Moi & Rebecca Chepchumba

Gideon Moi's eldest son, Kigen Moi, tied the knot with his bride Rebecca Chepchumba in a glamorous event attended by senior politicians on May 6.

The ceremony showcased elegance and style.

Pulse Live Kenya

Maryanne Mudavadi & Nyaga Karanja

Maryanne Mudavadi, daughter of politician Musalia Mudavadi, sealed her commitment to lawyer Nyaga Karanja in a lavish white wedding on October 28.

Before the grand white wedding, Maryanne Mudavadi and her husband had already celebrated their love in two traditional ceremonies.

Their first traditional wedding took place in Vihiga County, the ancestral home of Musalia Mudavadi.

Kuara Itara ceremony, the second ceremony took place in Mt Kenya region, infusing the event with cultural richness and traditional significance.

Pulse Live Kenya

Stephen Kasolo & Grace

Renowned singer Stephen Kasolo tied the knot with his long-time love, Grace, in a stunning white wedding ceremony.

The event held on April 15, was a spectacle, meticulously planned and executed to perfection.

