7 key changes Ruto has made in his Cabinet

Amos Robi

The 7 major restructures President Ruto made with the appointment of his Cabinet

President William Ruto making an address at State House on September 27, 2022
President William Ruto’s cabinet nominations have seen immense changes in the structure of the Cabinet of Kenya.

President Ruto in his nomination made a myriad of changes which include the merger of ministries, the abolishment of certain dockets, and the creation of new ministry departments.

The first major cabinet creation is the Prime Cabinet Secretary which was handed to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi whose roles will entail assisting the deputy president in the coordination of government ministries and state departments as well as overseeing the implementation of government projects in liaison with the Ministry of Interior.

President Ruto on Tuesday created the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, small & medium enterprise (MSMEs) Development from what was previously the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade & Cooperatives.

Former Labour CS Simon Chelugui was appointed to the position as the only CS retained from former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

Away from what has been the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade & Enterprise, President Ruto created a department of investments within the now Ministry of Trade, Investments & Industry.

Gatundu politician Moses Kuria has been appointed to the ministry as CS.

File image of Moses Kuria with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during Kuria's Kiambu manifesto launch on May 28, 2022
Under Uhuru's regime, the Ministry of Transport included departments for Infrastructure, Urban Development & Housing, Shipping & Maritime Affairs as well as Public Works.

Lawyer Kipchumba Murkomen, if approved by Parliament, will serve as the CS for Roads, Transport & Public Works.

President Ruto then merged the Ministry of Mining with Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs and appointed Salim Mvurya as CS, he served two terms as Kwale governor.

Housing and Urban Development were added to what was previously the Lands docket.

The president also re-assigned youth affairs, which was previously under the Ministry of Public Service, to the Ministry of Sports.

The sports docket will now hold state departments for Youth Affairs and Arts. The Department for Heritage previously accommodated in Ministry of Sports was reassigned to the Tourism docket.

The Ministry of ICT will now be the Ministry of Information, Communication & Digital Economy.

Established to coordinate Kenya's participation in the East African Community (EAC) regional bloc, the Ministry of EAC now has more responsibilities added to it as President Ruto added the Department of Arid & Semi-arid Lands (ASALs) as well as a Department for Regional Development. ASALs was previously under the Ministry of Devolution.

The Ministry of Devolution which has been in operation for the last 10 years has been scrapped by President Ruto.

President William Ruto making addressing the nation at State House on September 27, 2022
The nominations by the president attracted mixed reactions from government and non-government stakeholders who expressed their sentiments online.

President William Ruto making an address at State House flanked by DP Rigathi Gachagua and Musalia Mudavadi on September 27, 2022
Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o castigated the abolishment of the Ministry of Devolution saying the move undermines the principal structures of government.

Governor Nyong'o further said the nominations by the president did not reflect balanced regional representation and equity.

Sauti Sol singer Bien Aime Baraza said the president should have created two separate ministries for sports and culture as the two had varying priorities.

“The ministry of culture needs its own office. Sports and culture are two different things. All nations that take themselves seriously have a ministry of culture. Give these two dockets the same energy,” Bien said.

President William Ruto making addressing the nation at State House on September 27, 2022
Renowned sports media personality Carol Radull on the other hand applauded the nomination of Amb. Ababu Namwamba to lead the sports docket saying the former Budalangi MP was a good choice.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

