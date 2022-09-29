7 key changes Ruto has made in his Cabinet

President Ruto in his nomination made a myriad of changes which include the merger of ministries, the abolishment of certain dockets, and the creation of new ministry departments.

1. Prime Cabinet Secretary

The first major cabinet creation is the Prime Cabinet Secretary which was handed to Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi whose roles will entail assisting the deputy president in the coordination of government ministries and state departments as well as overseeing the implementation of government projects in liaison with the Ministry of Interior.

2. Creation of MSMEs ministry department

President Ruto on Tuesday created the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, small & medium enterprise (MSMEs) Development from what was previously the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade & Cooperatives.

Former Labour CS Simon Chelugui was appointed to the position as the only CS retained from former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

3. Creation of Investments ministry department

Away from what has been the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade & Enterprise, President Ruto created a department of investments within the now Ministry of Trade, Investments & Industry.

Gatundu politician Moses Kuria has been appointed to the ministry as CS.

4. Ministry of Transport split

Under Uhuru's regime, the Ministry of Transport included departments for Infrastructure, Urban Development & Housing, Shipping & Maritime Affairs as well as Public Works.

Lawyer Kipchumba Murkomen, if approved by Parliament, will serve as the CS for Roads, Transport & Public Works.

President Ruto then merged the Ministry of Mining with Blue Economy & Maritime Affairs and appointed Salim Mvurya as CS, he served two terms as Kwale governor.

Housing and Urban Development were added to what was previously the Lands docket.

5. Youth Affairs re-assigned

The president also re-assigned youth affairs, which was previously under the Ministry of Public Service, to the Ministry of Sports.

The sports docket will now hold state departments for Youth Affairs and Arts. The Department for Heritage previously accommodated in Ministry of Sports was reassigned to the Tourism docket.

6. Introducing the Digital Economy department

The Ministry of ICT will now be the Ministry of Information, Communication & Digital Economy.

7. Add-ons to the Ministry of EAC

Established to coordinate Kenya's participation in the East African Community (EAC) regional bloc, the Ministry of EAC now has more responsibilities added to it as President Ruto added the Department of Arid & Semi-arid Lands (ASALs) as well as a Department for Regional Development. ASALs was previously under the Ministry of Devolution.

8. Ministry of Devolution abolished

The Ministry of Devolution which has been in operation for the last 10 years has been scrapped by President Ruto.

Reactions to President Ruto's cabinet announcement

The nominations by the president attracted mixed reactions from government and non-government stakeholders who expressed their sentiments online.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o castigated the abolishment of the Ministry of Devolution saying the move undermines the principal structures of government.

Governor Nyong'o further said the nominations by the president did not reflect balanced regional representation and equity.

Sauti Sol singer Bien Aime Baraza said the president should have created two separate ministries for sports and culture as the two had varying priorities.

“The ministry of culture needs its own office. Sports and culture are two different things. All nations that take themselves seriously have a ministry of culture. Give these two dockets the same energy,” Bien said.

