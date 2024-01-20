The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Policeman who spent final night with woman found dead in Lang'ata arrested

Charles Ouma

The suspect who is based at GSU headquarters in Ruaraka joined Nelvin Museti at her Lang'ata house only for her lifeless body to be found outside the apartment the next morning

Nelvin Museti
Nelvin Museti

A police officer has been arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nelvin Museti whose body was found outside her apartment.

Recommended articles

The police officer was arrested at General Service Unit headquarters in Ruaraka following a forensic analysic on the deceased’s mobile phone which established that he was at Nelvin’s house and had been in contact with her when she met her death.

Detectives further established that the GSU officer spent the night with Nelvin at her apartment only for her lifeless body to be found the following day.

Condoms, alcoholic drinks, bhang and bottles containing beverages are among the items that were recovered from the deceased’s house.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Investigations were immediately commenced whereby a mobile telephone analysis of the victim's phone was carried out and it was established a mobile subscriber 07**5882** later identified as (Name and service number withheld) was found to have been in constant communication with the victim.

“Further analysis revealed that the subscriber proceeded and joined the victim at her apartment for the night. Additionally, he was found to have purchased the items indicated.” Read the police statement in part.

Nelvin Museti
Nelvin Museti Pulse Live Kenya

Detectives working to resolve the mystery of Nelvin’s death are also working round the clock to establish if there was any altercation prior to her death.

“Additionally, he was found to have purchased an alcoholic drink for Sh1,650 before joining the victim. Further investigations are ongoing to establish whether an alteration occurred in the apartment between the nights of 10-11/1/2024," the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Gov't pathologist shares how Rita Waeni's killer tried removing his DNA from her body

According to the caretaker of Ascort Apartments where the deceased resided, Nelvin fell from the balcony of her house located on the third floor of the building to her death at around 5:00am on January 11, 2024.

Deaths of several young ladies under police investigations

Nelvin’s death adds to growing list of young ladies who have met their deaths in mysterious circumstances that are the subject on investigations.

The death of socialite Starlet Wahu in an apartment was the firtst case that made headlines this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly afterwards, the lifeless body of Rita Waeni was found in Roysambu where she had been murdered and her body dismembered.

Rita’s family revealed that she left her aunt’s house to meet a friend only for messages demanding for a ransom of Sh500,000 to be sent to her father.

READ: They demanded Sh500K - Family of 20-year-old woman killed in Roysambu speaks

“With this message, the family reported the matter to the police and DCI, and investigations began.

“Unfortunately, the family did not get further details about the ransom or an opportunity to explore this route. Additionally, some demands were made when she had already been murdered,” the family said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rita Waeni
Rita Waeni Rita Waeni Pulse Live Kenya

A foreign national travelling on a Mozambican passport was arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday suspicion of being involved in the murder.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Policeman who spent final night with woman found dead in Lang'ata arrested

Policeman who spent final night with woman found dead in Lang'ata arrested

Raila & Oburu Christian names revealed at 30th anniversary of Jaramogi's legacy

Raila & Oburu Christian names revealed at 30th anniversary of Jaramogi's legacy

Uhuru sends tongues wagging after ditching Kenya Airforce for Uganda Airlines

Uhuru sends tongues wagging after ditching Kenya Airforce for Uganda Airlines

Vehicle in convoy heading to burial of MP’s son involved in accident

Vehicle in convoy heading to burial of MP’s son involved in accident

20 arrested in police raid over assault of female driver in Kitengela

20 arrested in police raid over assault of female driver in Kitengela

Kawira Mwangaza speaks on blogger Sniper's murder & why she will be heading to court

Kawira Mwangaza speaks on blogger Sniper's murder & why she will be heading to court

Gov't pathologist shares how Rita Waeni's killer tried removing his DNA from her body

Gov't pathologist shares how Rita Waeni's killer tried removing his DNA from her body

In mum's footsteps: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind

In mum's footsteps: Lizzie Wanyoike's children share vision for work she left behind

Gov't to change fuel pricing regulations after G2G oil import deal flopped

Gov't to change fuel pricing regulations after G2G oil import deal flopped

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kibwezi East MP Jessica Mbalu

MP loses son to tragic road accident in Nairobi

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike

NIBS founder Lizzie Wanyoike dies at 72

NIBS founder the late Lizzie Wanyoike

2 special locations Lizzie Wanyoike's body will be taken before burial

Kenya Railways passenger train

Gov't approves split of Kenya Railways into 3 entities [Details]