Policeman who spent final night with woman found dead in Lang'ata arrested

The police officer was arrested at General Service Unit headquarters in Ruaraka following a forensic analysic on the deceased’s mobile phone which established that he was at Nelvin’s house and had been in contact with her when she met her death.

Detectives further established that the GSU officer spent the night with Nelvin at her apartment only for her lifeless body to be found the following day.

Condoms, alcoholic drinks, bhang and bottles containing beverages are among the items that were recovered from the deceased’s house.

"Investigations were immediately commenced whereby a mobile telephone analysis of the victim's phone was carried out and it was established a mobile subscriber 07**5882** later identified as (Name and service number withheld) was found to have been in constant communication with the victim.

“Further analysis revealed that the subscriber proceeded and joined the victim at her apartment for the night. Additionally, he was found to have purchased the items indicated.” Read the police statement in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

Detectives working to resolve the mystery of Nelvin’s death are also working round the clock to establish if there was any altercation prior to her death.

“Additionally, he was found to have purchased an alcoholic drink for Sh1,650 before joining the victim. Further investigations are ongoing to establish whether an alteration occurred in the apartment between the nights of 10-11/1/2024," the police said.

According to the caretaker of Ascort Apartments where the deceased resided, Nelvin fell from the balcony of her house located on the third floor of the building to her death at around 5:00am on January 11, 2024.

Deaths of several young ladies under police investigations

Nelvin’s death adds to growing list of young ladies who have met their deaths in mysterious circumstances that are the subject on investigations.

The death of socialite Starlet Wahu in an apartment was the firtst case that made headlines this year.

Shortly afterwards, the lifeless body of Rita Waeni was found in Roysambu where she had been murdered and her body dismembered.

Rita’s family revealed that she left her aunt’s house to meet a friend only for messages demanding for a ransom of Sh500,000 to be sent to her father.

“With this message, the family reported the matter to the police and DCI, and investigations began.

“Unfortunately, the family did not get further details about the ransom or an opportunity to explore this route. Additionally, some demands were made when she had already been murdered,” the family said in a statement.

Rita Waeni