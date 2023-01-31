ADVERTISEMENT
Kibicho reveals moment when Magoha almost resigned from office

Amos Robi

The former interior PS said his intervention saw Magoha stay in office despite the urge to resign

Dr Karanja Kibicho
Dr Karanja Kibicho

Former Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has revealed how the late former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha almost resigned.

Kibicho revealed that Magoha had issued a gazette notice that was going to send home the University of Nairobi council temporarily, a decision which was reverted by other forces something that disappointed him.

"There was a small problem at the University of Nairobi, and the council was to take a temporary leave. That weekend Magoha had issued a gazette notice, and the decision seemed to have changed. He felt he had been put under the bus,” he narrated.

Fred Matiangi addressing mourners at Magoha's home
Fred Matiangi addressing mourners at Magoha's home Pulse Live Kenya

The resignation did not however come to be as Kibicho intervened and settled the matter that saw Magoha revert his decision.

“I told him to calm down and informed him that he had joined a political arena and the country was bigger than him. I told him to tear the letter and face the situation,” he explained.

Kibicho was speaking when former President Uhuru’s cabinet went to condole with the family of the late former CS.

Magoha’s education ministry predecessor Fred Matiangi praised the late professor, describing him as an upright man who led his mandate appropriately.

Former first Lady Margret Kenyatta when they visited the family of Prof George Magoha
Former first Lady Margret Kenyatta when they visited the family of Prof George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

“Magoha exhibited the best of Kenya, and when i see some things I remember prof Magoha and I wish we emulate the man he was,” Matiangi said.

Uhuru Kenyatta said that the late Magoha was a sincere Kenyan committed to the education sector as he condoled with his family.

Amos Robi

