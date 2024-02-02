The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fitness statement or brand endorsement? Fans question Raila's gym attire choice

Lynet Okumu

The clip captured Raila Odinga's energetic workout routine donning a dark blue training kit with a popular brand name inscribed on it.

Raila Odinga working out
Raila Odinga working out

A short clip of Kenyan Opposition Leader Raila Odinga engaging in a workout session at the gym has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

The clip, shared by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications boss Philip Etale on X on February 1, 2023, captured Odinga's energetic workout routine donning a dark blue training kit with a popular brand name inscribed on it.

In the brief video, an exuberant Raila Odinga, aged 80, is seen working out on the leg press machine while sporting a sleeveless training kit.

Raila Odinga working out
Raila Odinga working out Pulse Live Kenya

Notably, the kit bore the logo of Gor Mahia, a prominent football club in Kenya known for its iconic green jersey, which has earned its supporters the moniker 'Green Army.'

Raila Odinga serves as the patron of the team that boasts a remarkable 20-time championship record in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

The posting of the gym clip triggered diverse reactions among users of x. While many expressed admiration for Odinga's dedication to fitness at his age, others voiced concerns over the brand name prominently displayed on his training kit.

Raila Odinga working out
Raila Odinga working out Pulse Live Kenya

The brand, associated with a popular gaming firm, sparked debate among social media users, with some questioning whether Odinga's attire implied endorsement or brand ambassadorship for the betting company.

Critics argued that such public displays of branded merchandise could be interpreted as endorsements, raising questions about the ethical implications of a political figure promoting a gambling company.

They voiced concerns about the perception of Odinga's association with the gaming firm, emphasising the potential influence such endorsements could wield.

Amidst the scrutiny and criticism, Raila Odinga also received messages of congratulations and admiration for his commitment to physical fitness, particularly at his advanced age.

Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

Supporters and admirers commended Odinga for setting a positive example of healthy living and emphasised the importance of prioritising personal well-being regardless of age or occupation.

Here are some of the reactions on X

@koecharlesk Is he being paid to market? Hiyo marketing amefanyia hiyo company is enormous.

@omollojuma Handlers wa baba... Why take a video with him adorning a branded merchandise...That's an endorsement kubwa sana!

@MartinMKivuva That's Gor Mahia Merchandise... Part of the benefits of sponsoring a big team is your merchandise is acquired by the big names too. Win-win for both.

@aokotochen Doing pretty good Baba for your age!! Keep up with the great self-care antics & routine.

@kevincy254 2027 here we come na nguvu ya kijana na akili ya mzee

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

