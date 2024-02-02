Fitness statement or brand endorsement? Fans question Raila's gym attire choice

The clip, shared by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications boss Philip Etale on X on February 1, 2023, captured Odinga's energetic workout routine donning a dark blue training kit with a popular brand name inscribed on it.

Raila Odinga's gym session

In the brief video, an exuberant Raila Odinga, aged 80, is seen working out on the leg press machine while sporting a sleeveless training kit.

Notably, the kit bore the logo of Gor Mahia, a prominent football club in Kenya known for its iconic green jersey, which has earned its supporters the moniker 'Green Army.'

Raila Odinga serves as the patron of the team that boasts a remarkable 20-time championship record in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Mixed reactions after Raila's workout video

The posting of the gym clip triggered diverse reactions among users of x. While many expressed admiration for Odinga's dedication to fitness at his age, others voiced concerns over the brand name prominently displayed on his training kit.

The brand, associated with a popular gaming firm, sparked debate among social media users, with some questioning whether Odinga's attire implied endorsement or brand ambassadorship for the betting company.

Critics argued that such public displays of branded merchandise could be interpreted as endorsements, raising questions about the ethical implications of a political figure promoting a gambling company.

They voiced concerns about the perception of Odinga's association with the gaming firm, emphasising the potential influence such endorsements could wield.

Acknowledgment of Raila's fitness achievement

Amidst the scrutiny and criticism, Raila Odinga also received messages of congratulations and admiration for his commitment to physical fitness, particularly at his advanced age.

Supporters and admirers commended Odinga for setting a positive example of healthy living and emphasised the importance of prioritising personal well-being regardless of age or occupation.

Here are some of the reactions on X

@koecharlesk Is he being paid to market? Hiyo marketing amefanyia hiyo company is enormous.

@omollojuma Handlers wa baba... Why take a video with him adorning a branded merchandise...That's an endorsement kubwa sana!

@MartinMKivuva That's Gor Mahia Merchandise... Part of the benefits of sponsoring a big team is your merchandise is acquired by the big names too. Win-win for both.

@aokotochen Doing pretty good Baba for your age!! Keep up with the great self-care antics & routine.