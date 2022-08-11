Ruto's UDA secures all MP seats in Karua's home county

Kirinyaga County has four constituencies; Kirinyaga Central, Gichugu, Ndia and Mwea. In all of them, UDA secured early victories.

In Kirinyaga Central for example; former MP Gachoki Gitari beat Jubilee Party candidate Munene Wambugu, who happens to be the incumbent. Gitari was declared the winner after polling 34,074 votes against Wambugu's 22,591.

"I'm very happy for emerging the winner in the race and I thank the residents for turning out in large numbers to vote for me. It was a tough political battle but I have sent the incumbent home," said Gitari.

In Gichugu, UDA candidate Gichimu Githinji retained his seat as the constituency's MP for the next five years after beating Independent candidate Peterson Njomo. The former had a total of 33,889 votes while the latter had 15,069 votes.

It should be noted that the Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate cast her vote in Gichugu, at Mugumo Primary School on August 9.

In Ndia, UDA candidate George Kariuki was re-elected after beating his six other competitors. He had a total of 25,031 votes while his closest competitor, Mark Mithamo Wasusana had 13,083 votes.

Ndia constituency also happens to be the backyard of Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho. The PS voted at Kathaka primary school in Ndia on Tuesday.

