RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto's UDA secures all MP seats in Karua's home county

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kirinyaga County has four constituencies

Kenya Kwanza political party coalition flag bearer, William Ruto arrives to the jubilation of placard carrying supporters during a campaign rally in Mwea constituency, Kirinyaga county in Kenya's central highlands on July 27, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya Kwanza political party coalition flag bearer, William Ruto arrives to the jubilation of placard carrying supporters during a campaign rally in Mwea constituency, Kirinyaga county in Kenya's central highlands on July 27, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Deputy President William Ruto is a happy man after his party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) successfully secured all the parliamentary seats in Kirinyaga County, backyard of Martha Karua.

Read Also

Kirinyaga County has four constituencies; Kirinyaga Central, Gichugu, Ndia and Mwea. In all of them, UDA secured early victories.

In Kirinyaga Central for example; former MP Gachoki Gitari beat Jubilee Party candidate Munene Wambugu, who happens to be the incumbent. Gitari was declared the winner after polling 34,074 votes against Wambugu's 22,591.

"I'm very happy for emerging the winner in the race and I thank the residents for turning out in large numbers to vote for me. It was a tough political battle but I have sent the incumbent home," said Gitari.

Kirinyaga Central MP elect Gachoki Gitari (left) with UDA presidential candidate William Ruto (right) at a past function. Image: Nation Media Group
Kirinyaga Central MP elect Gachoki Gitari (left) with UDA presidential candidate William Ruto (right) at a past function. Image: Nation Media Group Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wangui Ngirici fires back at Waiguru after rigging allegations

In Gichugu, UDA candidate Gichimu Githinji retained his seat as the constituency's MP for the next five years after beating Independent candidate Peterson Njomo. The former had a total of 33,889 votes while the latter had 15,069 votes.

It should be noted that the Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate cast her vote in Gichugu, at Mugumo Primary School on August 9.

In Ndia, UDA candidate George Kariuki was re-elected after beating his six other competitors. He had a total of 25,031 votes while his closest competitor, Mark Mithamo Wasusana had 13,083 votes.

Ndia constituency also happens to be the backyard of Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho. The PS voted at Kathaka primary school in Ndia on Tuesday.

Kenya Kwanza political party coalition flag bearer, William Ruto (2-R) flanked by Kirinyaga county Governor, Anne Waiguru arrive to the jubilation of supporters during a campaign rally in Mwea constituency, Kirinyaga county in Kenya's central highlands on July 27, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya Kwanza political party coalition flag bearer, William Ruto (2-R) flanked by Kirinyaga county Governor, Anne Waiguru arrive to the jubilation of supporters during a campaign rally in Mwea constituency, Kirinyaga county in Kenya's central highlands on July 27, 2022. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

In Mwea, UDA candidate Mary Maingi beat current MP Kabinga Wathayu of Jubilee. Mwea is the largest constituency in Kirinyaga and Maingi managed to get 50,667 votes. Wathayu on the other hand secured 31,735 votes.

READ: Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's UDA secures all MP seats in Karua's home county

Ruto's UDA secures all MP seats in Karua's home county

Didmus Barasa hires Senior Counsel Khaminwa as his lawyer

Didmus Barasa hires Senior Counsel Khaminwa as his lawyer

Surrender to police within 6 hours, or else - DCI to Didmus Barasa

Surrender to police within 6 hours, or else - DCI to Didmus Barasa

We have a lot of work ahead of us - Okiya Omtatah to Busia residents

We have a lot of work ahead of us - Okiya Omtatah to Busia residents

The only 3 steps left before IEBC announces President-elect

The only 3 steps left before IEBC announces President-elect

LIVE: Presidential election results

LIVE: Presidential election results

Museveni’s party commends Kenya for a peaceful election

Museveni’s party commends Kenya for a peaceful election

Sakaja cries foul after Chiloba shuts down parallel tallying portal

Sakaja cries foul after Chiloba shuts down parallel tallying portal

IEBC gives Didmus Barasa 1 condition to award him winners certificate

IEBC gives Didmus Barasa 1 condition to award him winners certificate

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

How many votes did Raila get at Ruto, Uhuru, Karua's polling stations?

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Kenya's 2022 General Election