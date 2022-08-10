RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Waiguru decries plot to rig gubernatorial election

Amos Robi

Stop the count - Waiguru asks IEBC to stop vote counting and address the issues she has raised

Incumbent Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru
Incumbent Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

Incumbent Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has claimed there is a plot to rig the Kirinyaga gubernatorial election.

Waiguru said there were extra ballot boxes with ballot papers that were passed through the back door to the tallying centre an act she says is daylight rigging asking the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to halt vote counting.

“Rigging in broad day light??? - Two ballot boxes with governors' ballots enter Kianyaga through the back door in broad daylight! They MUST be removed and tallying MUST stop!” Waiguru wrote on twitter.

Waiguru who is seeking a second term in office is vying against woman representative Purity Ngirici who is running as an independent candidate.

ballot boxes allegedly sneaked to the tallying centre
ballot boxes allegedly sneaked to the tallying centre ballot boxes allegedly sneaked to the tallying centre Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Political bigwigs concede defeat to new entrants

Outgoing Kirinyaga senator Charles Kiburu was in the contest but conceded an early defeat to Waiguru and Ngirici.

"I take this early opportunity to accept and respect the choice of Kirinyaga voters in relation to the just concluded Gubernatorial elections where I was a candidate. I wish to thank all my supporters, my electoral team, friends, my running mate Hon. Peter Ndambiri and my family for your support during the entire electioneering period," Kibiru said after concession.

Kibiru was endorsed by the Azimio One Kenya candidate Muriithi Kagai who stepped down for him. Kagai was vying on a NARC-Kenya ticket.

In Machakos county, Wiper gubernatorial candidate for the county Wavinya Ndeti stormed a polling station after a mix up of form 37A. Wavinya reported the matter to the police station who followed up with the complaint and saw the form rectified.

Wavinya Ndeti casting her vote
Wavinya Ndeti casting her vote Wavinya Ndeti casting her vote Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Outgoing governor concedes early defeat in race for MP

Later Wavinya's main competitor Nzioka Waita conceded defeat after provisional results indicated Wavinya had taken an early lead.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has urged aspirants that have done individual tallying or have received the outcomes of the polls to concede defeat.

“Results for member of national assembly, member of county assembly are declared at the constituency and I want to believe the people conceding have already received the results. This is a transparent process once you have your results form and you know what have garner then you are able to concede, that is the way to go,” Chebukati said.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

