Are you a gentleman? [Quiz]
A true gentleman will score above 6/8 on this quiz.
In pre-modern England, 'gentleman' was used to refer to a man in the lowest ranking class of...
Business owners
Landowners
Landowners Next question
The third piece in a 3-piece suit aside from the jacket and trousers is called a...
Waistcoat
Half coat
Waistcoat Next question
The correct name for this piece of the suit is the waistcoat. Half coat would refer to a sleeveless suit jacket that is designed to be worn by itself, not as part of a suit.
How would a gentleman respond to a question on body count?
Give the real figure minus 2
A gentleman never tells
A gentleman never tells Next question
Discretion, more so in deeply personal matters, is what defines a real gentleman. It's an act of preserving personal integrity as well as that of others.
Chivalry is dead
Agree
Disagree
Strongly disagree Next question
Gentlemen adopt a respectful and courteous attitude toward women.
The British call them Oxfords, Americans call them Balmorals. Which shoe is being discussed?
A
B
B Next question
Oxfords/balmorals are distinguished by a closed lacing design. This means that the parts of the shoe drawn together with laces are sewn under the upper part of the shoe
What's the opposite of 'gentleman'?
Lady
Commoner
Commoner Next question
When used to refer to high-status men, the antonym for 'gentleman' is 'commoner'.
When it comes to romantic relationships with women, a gentleman understands that...
All women are the same
All women are individuals
All women are individuals Next question
It's true of men as well as women, all people are individuals. It's misleading to impose overgeneralisations on individual people's behaviour or character.
What is a 'Gentleman's agreement'?
An agreement based on mutual trust
An agreement between two gentlemen
An agreement based on mutual trust Next question
It would appear that you are not a gentleman.
You're on your way to becoming a stand-up gentleman
Goes without saying but, keep doing what you do!
