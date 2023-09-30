The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Are you a gentleman? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

A true gentleman will score above 6/8 on this quiz.

A man in a black t-shirt [Image: Tubarones Photography]
A man in a black t-shirt [Image: Tubarones Photography]

Recommended articles

In pre-modern England, 'gentleman' was used to refer to a man in the lowest ranking class of...

Business owners
Landowners
Landowners Next question

The third piece in a 3-piece suit aside from the jacket and trousers is called a...

Waistcoat
Half coat
Waistcoat Next question
The correct name for this piece of the suit is the waistcoat. Half coat would refer to a sleeveless suit jacket that is designed to be worn by itself, not as part of a suit.

How would a gentleman respond to a question on body count?

Give the real figure minus 2
A gentleman never tells
A gentleman never tells Next question
Discretion, more so in deeply personal matters, is what defines a real gentleman. It's an act of preserving personal integrity as well as that of others.

Chivalry is dead

Agree
Disagree
Strongly disagree Next question
Gentlemen adopt a respectful and courteous attitude toward women.

The British call them Oxfords, Americans call them Balmorals. Which shoe is being discussed?

A
B
B Next question
Oxfords/balmorals are distinguished by a closed lacing design. This means that the parts of the shoe drawn together with laces are sewn under the upper part of the shoe

What's the opposite of 'gentleman'?

Lady
Commoner
Commoner Next question
When used to refer to high-status men, the antonym for 'gentleman' is 'commoner'.

When it comes to romantic relationships with women, a gentleman understands that...

All women are the same
All women are individuals
All women are individuals Next question
It's true of men as well as women, all people are individuals. It's misleading to impose overgeneralisations on individual people's behaviour or character.

What is a 'Gentleman's agreement'?

An agreement based on mutual trust
An agreement between two gentlemen
An agreement based on mutual trust Next question
Your score: Sorry, maybe try again
It would appear that you are not a gentleman.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Not too shabby
You're on your way to becoming a stand-up gentleman
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Congratulations! You're indeed a gentleman.
Goes without saying but, keep doing what you do!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A woman showcasing a yoga pose outdoors [Photo: Oluremi Adebayo]

Kinaesthesia: How aware of your own body are you? [Quiz]

A man in a black t-shirt [Image: Tubarones Photography]

Are you a gentleman? [Quiz]