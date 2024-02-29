The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Find out if you could be a Zillennial or ZAlpha [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

This quiz is a fun way to explore generational identities based on current trends and preferences.

Low angle view of men and women in colorful suits [Image Credit: Clint Maliq]
Low angle view of men and women in colorful suits [Image Credit: Clint Maliq]

Recommended articles

Your go-to social media app?

Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
Snapchat

Your ideal pet?

A trendy breed dog
An independent cat
An exotic reptile
Virtual pet

Your preferred way to get around the city is?

Electric scooter or skates
Public transit train or matatu
Personal car
Bicycle

What's your go-to device for streaming shows?

Laptop
Smartphone
Television
Tablet

Your favorite music genre is?

Indie/Alternative
Pop
Classic Rock
K-Pop

Preferred form of communication?

Email
Texting
DMs on Social Media
Video calls

Choose a vacation destination

A trendy city full of Instagram spots
A secluded cabin for a digital detox
A historical tour across Europe
An adventure trip

What's your stance on work?

Side hustles and gig economy
Remote work from anywhere
Traditional 8-5 office job
Entrepreneur/startup culture

What's your go-to drink at a café?

Milkshake
Bubble Tea
Classic Cappuccino
Artisanal Hot Chocolate

How do you prefer to shop for clothes?

Online shopping apps
Thrift stores
Boutique stores
Sustainable and local brands
Your score: Zillennial!
You lean towards the Zillennial side, with a mix of new-age preferences and a slight tilt towards Millennial trends.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Millennial!
You align more closely with the Millennial generation, preferring traditional choices and values.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Gen Z!
You have Gen Z tendencies, showing a forward-looking perspective and openness to new experiences.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Zalpha!
You're leaning towards the Zalpha generation, embracing the latest trends, sustainability, and innovative options.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African countries with the highest divorce rate

African countries with the highest divorce rate

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI-generated image of a person of African decent looking up at a fictional calendar

If you score 4/10 on this quiz, start teaching a class on leap years!

K'Ogalo fan waving the Gor Mahia F.C. flag during match day in May 2023 [Image Credit: Gor Mahia FC on X]

QUIZ: What's unique about Gor Mahia fans compared to other football clubs?