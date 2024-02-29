Find out if you could be a Zillennial or ZAlpha [Quiz]
This quiz is a fun way to explore generational identities based on current trends and preferences.
Recommended articles
Your go-to social media app?
TikTok
Snapchat
Your preferred way to get around the city is?
Electric scooter or skates
Public transit train or matatu
Personal car
Bicycle
Your favorite music genre is?
Indie/Alternative
Pop
Classic Rock
K-Pop
Preferred form of communication?
Texting
DMs on Social Media
Video calls
Choose a vacation destination
What's your stance on work?
Side hustles and gig economy
Remote work from anywhere
Traditional 8-5 office job
Entrepreneur/startup culture
How do you prefer to shop for clothes?
Online shopping apps
Thrift stores
Boutique stores
Sustainable and local brands
You lean towards the Zillennial side, with a mix of new-age preferences and a slight tilt towards Millennial trends.
Share your score:
You align more closely with the Millennial generation, preferring traditional choices and values.
Share your score:
You have Gen Z tendencies, showing a forward-looking perspective and openness to new experiences.
Share your score:
You're leaning towards the Zalpha generation, embracing the latest trends, sustainability, and innovative options.
Share your score:
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke