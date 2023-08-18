Can we find the perfect Sauti Sol song for you this Friday? [Quiz]
Fridays should be marked with some good tunes and Sauti Sol are a good place to begin!
In the mood for a Sauti Sol classic?
All day, anyday!
Panapo budi, hubidi.
No....let's get to the recent hits!
I'll listen to the first few minutes
You acknowledged Sauti Sol is part of the Kenyan hall of greats when...
...since DAY ONE !!
...they released 'Midnight Train' in 2020!
..."Live & Die in Afrika" & winning a MAMA in 2016!
...I attended their concert and couldn't stop talking about it!
You know the titles for each of the band members' solo albums
I know Bien's and saw Fancy Finger's but Chimano & Savara siko sure
Huge fan of Sauti Sol but I'm not all in with 'Alone Together'
I won't lie and say I do.
Yes! Father Studies, Savage Level, Heavy Is The Crown EP & the Bien x Rimbui project
Sauti Sol band member you follow on social media
Bien Aime-Baraza
Savara Mudigi
Chimano
Polycarp Fancy Fingers
This is definitely the best way to spend a Friday night
Making plans for Saturday night, after work
Going out dancing with your favourite people
Catching up with next episode on a series
Sleep. Too old for anything else
This Sauti Sol song lyric makes you feel all lovey dovey inside
"I don't want this night to end before you know I love you" - Short N Sweet (2018)
"Hey you with the pretty little smile, I wanna see the light just shinning in your eyes, you know what to do" - Nishike (2014)
"You've got it all going on with your body, you've got it all baby. Your momma Nigerian your papa Somali" - Afrikan Star ft Burna Boy (2018)
"Chini ya maji si ni machizi twachunguzana kipolisi, and your body is a movie and I hope you feel the same" - Insecure (2020)
Sauti Sol song that will still be a banger when we listen in 10 years
