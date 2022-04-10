Can we guess your favourite childhood game? [Quiz]
Chobo-Ua, Kati, Blada, Kalongo, Cha mama na cha baba, Bano, Msongesho, can we guess the game you loved to play as a child?
"Ameua nyungu" is a Kenyan phrase from which children's game?
Hide and Seek
Kati
Chobo-Ua
Mchongwano
"Hoper" is a name used to describe a participant in which of the following games?
Kati
Double-Dutch
Bano
Blada
Which children's game is based on the family setup (father, mother, children)?
Kalongo
Chobo-Ua
Cha mama na Cha baba
Mawe
Which of the following children's games requires more than two players?
Mawe
Blada
Bano
Hide and Seek
Pick one game where distance is measured before the game begins
Kati
Bano
Three Sticks
Kalongo
Would you say playing outdoors is important for children as they grow up?
Absolutely!
With moderation
Which of the following games did you always lose as a child?
Chobo-Ua
Kati
Bano
Mawe
Which of the following children's games have you played at least once as an adult?
Bano
Kati
Mchongwano
Statue
Kati was probably your best game because you were very good at it.
Share your score:
You must have been a really playful child, and maybe that's why you're a fun person to be around.
Share your score:
You probably grew up to be a comedian.
Share your score:
