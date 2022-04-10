RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Can we guess your favourite childhood game? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Chobo-Ua, Kati, Blada, Kalongo, Cha mama na cha baba, Bano, Msongesho, can we guess the game you loved to play as a child?

Kids playing 'bano' (marbles)
Kids playing 'bano' (marbles)
Which generation do you belong to?

Vifaranga wa Kompyuta
KCPE was scored out of 700 marks
KCPE was scored out of 400 marks and we still had Provinces
I know the difference between A'levels and O'levels without Googling

"Ameua nyungu" is a Kenyan phrase from which children's game?

Hide and Seek
Kati
Chobo-Ua
Mchongwano

"Hoper" is a name used to describe a participant in which of the following games?

Kati
Double-Dutch
Bano
Blada

Which children's game is based on the family setup (father, mother, children)?

Kalongo
Chobo-Ua
Cha mama na Cha baba
Mawe

Which of the following children's games requires more than two players?

Mawe
Blada
Bano
Hide and Seek

Pick one game where distance is measured before the game begins

Kati
Bano
Three Sticks
Kalongo

Would you say playing outdoors is important for children as they grow up?

Absolutely!
With moderation

Which of the following games did you always lose as a child?

Chobo-Ua
Kati
Bano
Mawe

Which of the following children's games have you played at least once as an adult?

Bano
Kati
Mchongwano
Statue
Your score: Hello, Master of Kati
Kati was probably your best game because you were very good at it.
Your score: You loved all of them!
You must have been a really playful child, and maybe that's why you're a fun person to be around.
Your score: Mchongwano Squad!
You probably grew up to be a comedian.
Miriam Mwende

10 African currencies with the highest exchange rates against the dollar in Q1 2022

10 African currencies with the highest exchange rates against the dollar in Q1 2022

These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita

These 20 African countries are on the World Bank's low income list, due to low GNI per capita

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Aliko Dangote drops to No. 80 on billionaire list but remains the richest person in Africa

Aliko Dangote drops to No. 80 on billionaire list but remains the richest person in Africa

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Celebrities you probably had no idea were in long-term relationships [Photos]

Celebrities you probably had no idea were in long-term relationships [Photos]

