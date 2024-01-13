Let this quiz pick something exciting for your weekend watch list
Can we pick the perfect binge-worthy series for your weekend?
Recommended articles
What's your favourite movie snack?
Crisps
Popcorn
Sweets
Anything goes!
When you're watching a movie you enjoy, which of these best describes you?
Unbroken focus on the screen, it's impossible to be distracted
Constantly pausing and rewinding not to miss a moment
You laugh, gasp, hold your breath etc - you go through all the motions
You're the person providing a running commentary, DJ Afro-style
Which of these famous films do you remember watching as a child?
Shaolin Temple (1982)
The Lion King (1994)
Shrek (2001)
Despicable Me (2010)
Pick a film/series genre you hate more often than not
Romance/ Chick Flicks
Action & Heist movies
Superheros & Fantasy
Historic/Time-piece
What is one of your biggest life concerns right now?
Paying school fees for your kids/siblings
Finding a well-paying job
Getting into a long-term romantic relationship
Making more money
Pick an actor you find extremely funny on screen
How do you find out when a new film or series has been released?
From a movies guy or personal contact
Random trailers on TV or YouTube
A subscription to a streaming service (Showmax, Netflix)
From entertainment websites & cinema listings online
You can never enjoy a good movie with...
A person who asks too many questions all through
A person who keeps asking to pause so that they do this or that
A person who reacts to every loud sound in the movie
A person who is easily scared or easily offended by strong language
What makes a film more convincing to you?
Based on a true story or true events
Media publicity & critics' reviews
Award-winning cast
The director or studio that created it
Believe the hype, this one is definitely worth your weekend! A Kenyan production starring Pulse Actor Influencer of the Year (2023), Brian Kabugi.
Share your score:
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is the movie for you, take someone you enjoy watching movies with to the cinema while it's still showing!
Share your score:
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke