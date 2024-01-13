The sports category has moved to a new website.

Let this quiz pick something exciting for your weekend watch list

Miriam Mwende

Can we pick the perfect binge-worthy series for your weekend?

This quiz recommend the perfect series or movie for a weekend [Image: Karolina Grabowska]
What's your favourite movie snack?

Crisps
Popcorn
Sweets
Anything goes!

When you're watching a movie you enjoy, which of these best describes you?

Unbroken focus on the screen, it's impossible to be distracted
Constantly pausing and rewinding not to miss a moment
You laugh, gasp, hold your breath etc - you go through all the motions
You're the person providing a running commentary, DJ Afro-style

Which of these famous films do you remember watching as a child?

Shaolin Temple (1982)
The Lion King (1994)
Shrek (2001)
Despicable Me (2010)

Pick a film/series genre you hate more often than not

Romance/ Chick Flicks
Action & Heist movies
Superheros & Fantasy
Historic/Time-piece

What is one of your biggest life concerns right now?

Paying school fees for your kids/siblings
Finding a well-paying job
Getting into a long-term romantic relationship
Making more money

Pick an actor you find extremely funny on screen

Pascal Tokodi
Shix Kapienga
Kate Actress
Blessing Lung'aho

How do you find out when a new film or series has been released?

From a movies guy or personal contact
Random trailers on TV or YouTube
A subscription to a streaming service (Showmax, Netflix)
From entertainment websites & cinema listings online

You can never enjoy a good movie with...

A person who asks too many questions all through
A person who keeps asking to pause so that they do this or that
A person who reacts to every loud sound in the movie
A person who is easily scared or easily offended by strong language

What makes a film more convincing to you?

Based on a true story or true events
Media publicity & critics' reviews
Award-winning cast
The director or studio that created it
Your score: Volume
Believe the hype, this one is definitely worth your weekend! A Kenyan production starring Pulse Actor Influencer of the Year (2023), Brian Kabugi.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Aquaman 2
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is the movie for you, take someone you enjoy watching movies with to the cinema while it's still showing!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Twende
'Twende' is the series for you and your young ones, this Showmax animation is exciting and voiced by some of Kenya's best actors.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: The Brothers Sun
'The Brothers Sun' is the series for you, it's packed with action, drama, and Jet Li-worthy fight scenes.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
