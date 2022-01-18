Can you match the lyrics with the singer? [Quiz]
Test your knowledge of these catchy lyrics
Recommended articles
"Breadwinner at 16, wewe ulikuwa yardie unaendesha mpara na ambition ya kunyoa kipara"
Czars
E-Sir
Trio Mio
Nyashinski
"Sikudai number 2 wakanichuja daro. So nikajenga shule waje walipe karo, sai mi ndio speaker Frank Ole Kaparo"
Femi One
Ssaru
Maandy Kabaya
Wangechi
"Niko hapa Nairobi, baridi nyingi nyumbani, nifanyeje nipate kuepuka baridi?"
Daudi Kabaka
Them Mushrooms
Fadhili Williams
Les Wanyika
"You part the waters and make a way God, you move the mountains in my way"
Ada
Mercy Masika
Angel Benard
Kambua
"Kukupenda wewe sina tilalila, tena hunaga fitina, usiwaskize pararira, I gatchu babe"
Nviiri the Storyteller
Bensoul
Bien Aime
Okello Max
"Cheki vile mnanikaribisha, na nini? Kinyaru. Alafu na plate ya pilau, na nyinyi ndio mnakuwaga wadau."
Ssaru
Maandy Kabaya
Dyana Cods
Noti Flow
"Good times! These are the good times, leave your cares behind."
Kool & the Gang
Chic
Boney M
Earth, Wind and Fire
Chic Next question
The lyrics are from the chorus of "Good Times", a song by 70s American disco band Chic.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke