Can you match the lyrics with the singer? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Test your knowledge of these catchy lyrics

A music recording booth
A music recording booth
"Breadwinner at 16, wewe ulikuwa yardie unaendesha mpara na ambition ya kunyoa kipara"

Czars
E-Sir
Trio Mio
Nyashinski
Trio Mio Next question
The lines are from a song released by Trio Mio in October 2021, "Fine Settings".

"Sikudai number 2 wakanichuja daro. So nikajenga shule waje walipe karo, sai mi ndio speaker Frank Ole Kaparo"

Femi One
Ssaru
Maandy Kabaya
Wangechi
Femi One Next question
The lyrics are from Nyashinki's song "Properly" where he collaborated with Femi One. She sings the lines at the beginning of her verse.

"Niko hapa Nairobi, baridi nyingi nyumbani, nifanyeje nipate kuepuka baridi?"

Daudi Kabaka
Them Mushrooms
Fadhili Williams
Les Wanyika
Fadhili Williams Next question
These lyrics are the opener to a Zilizopendwa song by the great Fadhili Williams, titled "Baridi Ya Nairobi"

"You part the waters and make a way God, you move the mountains in my way"

Ada
Mercy Masika
Angel Benard
Kambua
Kambua Next question
The line is from Kambua's November 2021 song, "Miracle Working God"

"Kukupenda wewe sina tilalila, tena hunaga fitina, usiwaskize pararira, I gatchu babe"

Nviiri the Storyteller
Bensoul
Bien Aime
Okello Max
Okello Max Next question
The lyrics are from Okello Max's "I Gatchu" song where he also features Bien Aime.

"Cheki vile mnanikaribisha, na nini? Kinyaru. Alafu na plate ya pilau, na nyinyi ndio mnakuwaga wadau."

Ssaru
Maandy Kabaya
Dyana Cods
Noti Flow
Ssaru Next question
The lyrics are taken from Breeder LW's remix of his hit "Kitu ni Nono" where Ssaru has been featured.

"Good times! These are the good times, leave your cares behind."

Kool & the Gang
Chic
Boney M
Earth, Wind and Fire
Chic Next question
The lyrics are from the chorus of "Good Times", a song by 70s American disco band Chic.
Your score: Not so bad
At least you've learned a few new lyrics.
Miriam Mwende

