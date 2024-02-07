The sports category has moved to a new website.

quizzes

You need a working knowledge of high school Chemistry to score 6/10 in this quiz

Miriam Mwende

How good were you at Chemistry in high school?

A student holding a chemistry molecule model [Image Credit: RF Studio]
What causes rust to form on iron?

Exposure to sunlight
Reaction with oxygen and water
Absorption of carbon dioxide from the air
Reaction with nitrogen in the atmosphere
Reaction with oxygen and water Next question

What is the main chemical component of vinegar?

Acetic acid
Citric acid
Hydrochloric acid
Sulfuric acid
Acetic acid Next question

What is the process called when a liquid changes into a gas?

Freezing
Condensation
Evaporation
Sublimation
Evaporation Next question

Baking soda, often used in baking, is chemically known as...

Sodium chloride
Sodium bicarbonate
Calcium carbonate
Potassium hydroxide
Sodium bicarbonate Next question

Which element is essential for the construction of proteins in our bodies?

Iron
Oxygen
Nitrogen
Calcium
Nitrogen Next question

What type of chemical bond involves the sharing of electron pairs between atoms?

Ionic bond
Covalent bond
Hydrogen bond
Metallic bond
Covalent bond Next question

Which gas is produced when vinegar reacts with baking soda?

Oxygen
Hydrogen
Carbon dioxide
Nitrogen
Carbon dioxide Next question

Which substance is used to disinfect water making it safe to drink?

Acetic acid
Sodium bicarbonate
Chlorine
Ammonia
Chlorine Next question

What is the chemical formula for table salt?

NaCl
KCl
CaCO3
H2SO4
NaCl Next question

The pH scale measures the acidity or alkalinity of a solution. What pH value is considered neutral?

0
7
14
10
7 Next question
Your score: Ooops!
Chemistry is not your forte.
Your score: Well done!
You, indeed, have a working knowledge of high school Chemistry.
Your score: Chemistry genius!
Remarkable grasp of everyday Chemistry topics.
Your score:
