Cities of the world: Which city is built on over 100 small islands? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

The City of Love, Kenya's youngest city, Capital of the happiest nation in the world and one of the most dangerous islands. Take this Pulse Quiz on cities of the world.

Cities of the world QUIZ: New York City, Nakuru City, Ball's Island and Cairo, Egypt
Cities of the world QUIZ: New York City, Nakuru City, Ball's Island and Cairo, Egypt

This African city is Capital of the only nation in the world with all vowel sounds in it's name

Luanda
Antananarivo
Maputo
Lilongwe
Maputo Next question
A unique feature of Mozambique is that it is the only nation in the world whose name contains all the vowel sounds.

Awarded the world's most powerful city destination, this city is also nicknamed 'City of Love'

Brussels, Belgium
Paris, France
Johannesburg, South Africa
Cairo, Egypt
Paris, France Next question

Which is Kenya's youngest city?

Kisumu
Mombasa
Nairobi
Nakuru
Nakuru Next question
Nakuru became a city in December 2021. The other 3 cities in Kenya are Nairobi which became Kenya's capital after independence in 1963, Mombasa and Kisumu which was awarded a city charter in 2001.

Built on over 100 small islands, this European city is also nicknamed 'The Bride of the Sea'

Amsterdam, Netherlands
Stockholm, Sweden
Baku, Azerbaijan
Venice, Italy
Venice, Italy Next question
Venice is additionally known as 'The Floating City'.

Sankore University, one of the world's earliest & largest learning centres, was a landmark in which ancient city of Africa?

Thebes, Egypt
Timbuktu, Mali
Alexandria, Egypt
Djenné, Mali
Timbuktu, Mali Next question

Located near a city that holds a record for largest helicopter fleet, this island is one of the world's most dangerous places

Devon Island, Canada
Ball's Pyramid, Australia
Ilha da Queimada Grande, Brazil
Surtsey, Iceland
Ilha da Queimada Grande, Brazil Next question
Ilha da Queimada Grande "Snake Island", administered by the Brazillian State & city of São Paulo, is considered one of the most dangerous places on the planet due to its high population of snakes.

Aside from being the Capital of the world's happiest nation, this city also takes credit for having very clean tap water

Helsinki, Finland
Copenhagen, Denmark
Honolulu, Hawaii
Perth, Australia
Helsinki, Finland Next question

This Tanzanian city plays host to the Serengeti ecosystem, believed to have Africa's largest population of wild animals

Dodoma
Mwanza
Dar es Salaam
Arusha
Arusha Next question

Home to the highest population of the world's millionaires, this city is also nicknamed 'Gotham'

London
New York City
Berlin
Ottawa
New York City Next question
The city is also referred to as the Big Apple, the Empire State and the City that Never Sleeps.

Which city in Africa is called the 'Triangular Capital'?

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
Cape Town, South Africa
Khartoum, Sudan
Kisumu, Kenya
Khartoum, Sudan Next question
This nickname is thanks to a triangular shape formed at the convergence of Blue Nile and the White Nile rivers that combine into the famous River Nile
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
HtmlCode
