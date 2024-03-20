Country nicknames, how many do you know? [Quiz]
Countries all over the world have different nicknames based on the nature of the people, political reasons, and even geography. How many of these country nicknames do you know?
"The Pearl of Africa" was a term famously used by Winston Churchill to describe which country?
Ethiopia
South Africa
Uganda
Nigeria
Uganda Next question
"Land of the Brave" is the national motto and a nickname for which African country?
Angola
Botswana
Lesotho
Namibia
Namibia Next question
Which country is often referred to as "Land of the Midnight Sun"?
Norway Next question
"The Smoke that Thunders" refers to a famous waterfall in which country?
Zambia
Kenya
Tanzania
Egypt
Zambia Next question
Zambia and Zimbabwe share Victoria Falls, the world's largest waterfall! Locals nicknamed the falls "Mosi-oa-Tunya" which means 'The smoke that thunders', due to the clouds of mist that rise up from the plunge pool whenever the river floods.
Which country is known as "The Switzerland of Africa" due to its mountainous terrain and political neutrality?
Lesotho
Swaziland (Eswatini)
Rwanda
Burundi
Rwanda Next question
"The Hermit Kingdom" is a nickname historically used for which country?
China
Japan
North Korea
Mongolia
North Korea Next question
'The Hermit Kingdom' is a term that is used to refer to institutions, nations or societies that isolate themselves from the rest of the world
"The Warm Heart of Africa" is a nickname for which country, known for the friendliness of its people?
Malawi Next question
Malawi bears the nickname because of the general temperatures around the country, its beautiful natural scenery, and most of all, the good-natured demeanor of its people.
Which country is known as "The Land of Smiles"?
Thailand
Philippines
Brazil
Australia
Thailand Next question
Thai people have more than 10 different names for different types of smiles, the culture of its people uses smiles as a form of interpersonal messaging.
Which country is often referred to as "The Giant of Africa"?
Nigeria Next question
Nigeria earned this nickname for it's large population and large economy.
Which country is known as "The Land of Poets and Thinkers"?
Italy
France
Germany
Greece
Germany Next question
Germany is home to famous thinkers and artists alike, such as Beethoven, Einstein, Karl Marx, Johannes Gutenberg, and the brothers Grimm.
Share your score:
It's impressive how much you know about other countries and cultures!
Share your score:
Share your score:
