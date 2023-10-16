Are you well-informed about the Israel-Hamas War? [Quiz]
#PulseQuiz: This quiz tests your knowledge of current affairs, following the war between Israel and Hamas that broke out on October 7, 2023.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched thousands of rockets into Israel marking the start of the 2023 war. What operational term has been given to the ongoing armed conflict?
Six-Day War
Yom Kippur War
Al Aqsa Flood
Jerusalem War
Al Aqsa Flood Next question
Palestinian militant & Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, who is the alleged mastermind behind the October 7 attack, called it the 'Al Aqsa Flood' in an audio broadcast. Suggesting that it is retaliation for a May 2021 Israeli raid on a mosque in Jerusalem by the same name
Hamas occupies a region in the Middle East where more than 2 million Palestinians call home. What is its name that was also used by a 2019 gang in Nairobi's Kayole neighbourhood?
Tel Aviv
Gaza
Jabalia
Jarara
Israeli forces have been flagged by Amnesty International for using bombs made of which substance, against international laws?
Chlorine
Phosgene
Mustard gas
White phosphorous
White phosphorous Next question
According to international war conventions it may be considered a war crime to use chlorine, phosgene, mustard gas, and white phosphorous artillery especially when bombs are deployed in areas with high civilian populations.
1 journalist has been killed and six others were seriously injured by Israeli shelling at the border of Israel and Lebanon. Which newsroom was the late journalist working for?
Agence France Presse (AFP)
Reuters
Al Jazeera
CNN
Reuters Next question
Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah died in southern Lebanon while covering the Israel-Hamas War
Which Lebanese political party & militant group has been fingered by Israel for executing orders from Iran in the ongoing war?
Hezbollah
Lebanese Forces
Amal Movement
Tayyār al-Mustaqbal
Hezbollah Next question
Israel Defence Forces Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari, in a press statement on October 16, 2023, claimed that Iran had ordered Hezbollah to escalate its efforts against Israel at the northern border.
With various groups calling for the release of hostages from Gaza, an unconventional offer of himself in exchange for the hostages has been made by a...
Rabii in Jerusalem
Imam in West Bank
Pastor in Tel Aviv
Catholic priest in Jerusalem
Catholic priest in Jerusalem Next question
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Patriach of Jerusalem made the offer during a press briefing on October 16, 2023, saying: "I am ready for an exchange, anything, if this can lead to freedom, to bring the children home. No problem. There is total willingness on my part."
