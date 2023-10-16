The sports category has moved to a new website.

Are you well-informed about the Israel-Hamas War? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

#PulseQuiz: This quiz tests your knowledge of current affairs, following the war between Israel and Hamas that broke out on October 7, 2023.

But Palestinian Americans in Gaza said the border was still closed

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched thousands of rockets into Israel marking the start of the 2023 war. What operational term has been given to the ongoing armed conflict?

Six-Day War
Yom Kippur War
Al Aqsa Flood
Jerusalem War
Al Aqsa Flood Next question
Palestinian militant & Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, who is the alleged mastermind behind the October 7 attack, called it the 'Al Aqsa Flood' in an audio broadcast. Suggesting that it is retaliation for a May 2021 Israeli raid on a mosque in Jerusalem by the same name

Hamas occupies a region in the Middle East where more than 2 million Palestinians call home. What is its name that was also used by a 2019 gang in Nairobi's Kayole neighbourhood?

Tel Aviv
Gaza
Jabalia
Jarara
Gaza Next question
The Gaza Strip and the West Bank are both considered largely Palestinian territories.

Israeli forces have been flagged by Amnesty International for using bombs made of which substance, against international laws?

Chlorine
Phosgene
Mustard gas
White phosphorous
White phosphorous Next question
According to international war conventions it may be considered a war crime to use chlorine, phosgene, mustard gas, and white phosphorous artillery especially when bombs are deployed in areas with high civilian populations.

1 journalist has been killed and six others were seriously injured by Israeli shelling at the border of Israel and Lebanon. Which newsroom was the late journalist working for?

Agence France Presse (AFP)
Reuters
Al Jazeera
CNN
Reuters Next question
Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah died in southern Lebanon while covering the Israel-Hamas War

Which Lebanese political party & militant group has been fingered by Israel for executing orders from Iran in the ongoing war?

Hezbollah
Lebanese Forces
Amal Movement
Tayyār al-Mustaqbal
Hezbollah Next question
Israel Defence Forces Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari, in a press statement on October 16, 2023, claimed that Iran had ordered Hezbollah to escalate its efforts against Israel at the northern border.

With various groups calling for the release of hostages from Gaza, an unconventional offer of himself in exchange for the hostages has been made by a...

Rabii in Jerusalem
Imam in West Bank
Pastor in Tel Aviv
Catholic priest in Jerusalem
Catholic priest in Jerusalem Next question
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Patriach of Jerusalem made the offer during a press briefing on October 16, 2023, saying: "I am ready for an exchange, anything, if this can lead to freedom, to bring the children home. No problem. There is total willingness on my part."
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

10 African countries with the highest life expectancy

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni's 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

