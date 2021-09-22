Do you know Kenyan films? [Quiz]
Test your knowledge with this quiz
This was the first Kenyan film to premiere on Netflix in 2020
Plan B
Disconnect
Just In Time
Poacher
Filmed in 2019, Poacher premiered on Netflix on 30th September 2020. It was the first Kenyan film to premier on Netflix. Next question
In 2018, this Kenyan film was nominated in the Academy Award (Oscars) Best Live Action Short Film Award category.
Watu Wote
Poacher
Rafiki
Nairobi Half Life
Watu Wote is a Kenyan-German live-action short film that received a nomination for the Best Live Action Short Film at the 90th Academy Awards in 2018. Next question
This Kenyan film won the Best Make-Up Artist at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA)
Fundi-Mentals
Nairobi Half Life
Something Necessary
Stories of Our Lives
This Kenyan film was banned by the Kenyan government in 2018
Plan B
Watu Wote
Rafiki
Nairobi Half Life
This Kenyan film won a total of 3 awards at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA)
Plan B
Disconnect
Lost In Time
18 Hours
This Kenyan rom-com premiered on Netflix in October 2020
18 Hours
Sincerely Daisy
Plan B
40 Sticks
This Kenyan film won the most awards at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards(AMVCA)
Nairobi Half Life
Supa Modo
Disconnect
Paocher
This Kenyan film won the Prize of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) for the Discovery Program at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival
Homecoming
Veve
Kati Kati
Lusala
Kati Kati is a 2016 drama film that won the Prize of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) for the Discovery Program at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. Mbithi Masya, the film maker also won the Emerging Filmmaker Award at the2017 Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. Next question
Share your score: