Do you know Kenyan films? [Quiz]

Muthoni Njoki

Test your knowledge with this quiz

How much do you know about award-winning Kenyan Films, Nairobi Half Life, Rafiki, 18 Hours, Watu Wote and Poacher? Take the Quiz
How much do you know about award-winning Kenyan Films, Nairobi Half Life, Rafiki, 18 Hours, Watu Wote and Poacher? Take the Quiz
Muthoni Njoki

This was the first Kenyan film to premiere on Netflix in 2020

Plan B
Disconnect
Just In Time
Poacher
Filmed in 2019, Poacher premiered on Netflix on 30th September 2020. It was the first Kenyan film to premier on Netflix. Next question

In 2018, this Kenyan film was nominated in the Academy Award (Oscars) Best Live Action Short Film Award category.

Watu Wote
Poacher
Rafiki
Nairobi Half Life
Watu Wote is a Kenyan-German live-action short film that received a nomination for the Best Live Action Short Film at the 90th Academy Awards in 2018. Next question

This Kenyan film won the Best Make-Up Artist at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA)

Fundi-Mentals
Nairobi Half Life
Something Necessary
Stories of Our Lives
Nairobi Half Life won the the Best Make-Up Artist at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA). With Elayne Okaya having been the Make-up artist. Next question

This Kenyan film was banned by the Kenyan government in 2018

Plan B
Watu Wote
Rafiki
Nairobi Half Life
Rafiki was banned by the Kenyan government in 2018 over allegations of attempting to legitimize lesbianism in Kenya. Limited screenings however took place in Nairobi and the film is available for streaming on platforms such as Showmax, Hulu and Amazon Prime. Next question

This Kenyan film won a total of 3 awards at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA)

Plan B
Disconnect
Lost In Time
18 Hours
18 Hours won 3 awards at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA). The Best Overall Movie Award, Best Movie East Africa Award and Best Picture Editor Award. Next question

This Kenyan rom-com premiered on Netflix in October 2020

18 Hours
Sincerely Daisy
Plan B
40 Sticks
Sincerely Daisy is a rom-com that premiered on Netflix in 2021. This was the second film to premiere on Netflix. Music for the film was done by Tim Rimbui, Kenya’s leading record producer, sound engineer and song writer. Next question

This Kenyan film won the most awards at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards(AMVCA)

Nairobi Half Life
Supa Modo
Disconnect
Paocher
Nairobi Half Life won the most awards at the 2014 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA). The film won 4 awards; Best Make-Up Artist Award, Best Lighting Designer Award, Best Art Director Award and Best Cinematographer Award. Next question

This Kenyan film won the Prize of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) for the Discovery Program at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival

Homecoming
Veve
Kati Kati
Lusala
Kati Kati is a 2016 drama film that won the Prize of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) for the Discovery Program at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. Mbithi Masya, the film maker also won the Emerging Filmmaker Award at the2017 Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival. Next question
