How lit will your Easter weekend be? [Quiz]
Take this Easter quiz and let us guess your personality
Recommended articles
How has your 2022 been so far?
I’m meeting all my goals #BestYearEver
It’s been rough #JesusTakeTheWheel
The same as always. Taking it one day at a time.
Where are you spending your Easter weekend?
At home with my family or at church
At home by myself
I'll be with my friends
How old are you?
18-25 years
26-35 years
Above 35 years
Which is your favorite time of the day?
Morning
Afternoon
Night
Do you think the fuel shortage will affect your holiday?
Yes. I am struggling, everything is expensive.
What is a shortage? I am always prepared.
I’ve lived through worse times.
How do you normally spend your holidays?
Always with my family or church
Traveling by myself
With my friends or attending events
How do you mostly spend your free time?
Reading novels, blogs, magazines
Hanging indoors solo
Hanging out with my friends or attending events
Which is your favorite holiday destination in Kenya?
The Coast
The Lakeside
Turkana and places to the North
Pick your favorite Kenyan meal combo
Nyama choma, mutura, ugali
Pilau, beef stew, kachumbari
Githeri, sweet potatoes, arrow roots
You are a true introvert. You enjoy your own company. You would rather spend it by yourself than with other people. Holidays are the best time for you, you can lock yourself up in your house and no-one will come looking for you.
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke