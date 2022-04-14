RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

How lit will your Easter weekend be? [Quiz]

Muthoni Njoki

Take this Easter quiz and let us guess your personality

A group of friends
A group of friends
How has your 2022 been so far?

I’m meeting all my goals #BestYearEver
It’s been rough #JesusTakeTheWheel
The same as always. Taking it one day at a time.

Where are you spending your Easter weekend?

At home with my family or at church
At home by myself
I'll be with my friends

How old are you?

18-25 years
26-35 years
Above 35 years

Which is your favorite time of the day?

Morning
Afternoon
Night

Do you think the fuel shortage will affect your holiday?

Yes. I am struggling, everything is expensive.
What is a shortage? I am always prepared.
I’ve lived through worse times.

How do you normally spend your holidays?

Always with my family or church
Traveling by myself
With my friends or attending events

How do you mostly spend your free time?

Reading novels, blogs, magazines
Hanging indoors solo
Hanging out with my friends or attending events

Which is your favorite holiday destination in Kenya?

The Coast
The Lakeside
Turkana and places to the North

Pick your favorite Kenyan meal combo

Nyama choma, mutura, ugali
Pilau, beef stew, kachumbari
Githeri, sweet potatoes, arrow roots
Your score: Lit!!!! With a great plan involving your friends
You are an out-going person aka an extrovert. You love your company and those of others. Holidays are your most favorite time of the year. You get to hang out with people you love and travel to new places.
Your score: Lit!
You are a social introvert. As much as you enjoy your own company, you also enjoy hanging out with other people. But only small groups of people. Large groups aren’t your cup of tea.
Your score: Finally getting some R&R!
You are a true introvert. You enjoy your own company. You would rather spend it by yourself than with other people. Holidays are the best time for you, you can lock yourself up in your house and no-one will come looking for you.
