If you became an artist, what kind of artist would you be? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Curious to take part in amateur painting classes around Nairobi or pursue your love for theatre and acting? Take this quick quiz to find out what kind of artist you're likely to be!

A woman doing graffiti on a wall using a spray paint [Image Credit: Felicity Tai]

Imagine you're walking through a city you've never visited before. What kind of art are you most likely to stop and admire?

An antique bookstore with rare, illustrated manuscripts
Architectural marvels with historic significance
A live performance by street musicians or dancers
Street art that transforms the urban landscape

'Innovation' in art makes you think of?

Using new materials and techniques to challenge traditional boundaries
Groundbreaking narratives that redefine genres and storytelling
Expressive performances that push the limits of human emotion and physicality
The fusion of different art forms to create something entirely new

If art is a bridge to emotions, which way can you best express yours?

Song
Novel
Dance
Sculpture

When solving a puzzle, what aspect challenges you the most and brings you satisfaction upon completion?

Noticing minute details others might overlook
Connecting emotionally with the story or theme of the puzzle
The strategy and thought process behind solving it
The visual or aesthetic appeal of the completed puzzle

How do you prefer to learn about new art forms or artists?

Online articles and videos
By visiting exhibitions and galleries
Through workshops or classes
Discussions with friends or art enthusiasts

If you were to gift someone a piece of art, what would guide your choice?

Something tailored to their personality
The emotional impact and potential to inspire or uplift
The story or history behind the artwork
The beauty and aesthetic appeal

Which of these activities do you enjoy the most?

Photography or film-making
Attending concerts or theater performances
Reading or writing poetry
Sketching or painting

What role does art play in your emotional life?

It's enjoyable but not essential
It can affect my mood
It's a way to express and understand feelings
It's just another activity

Choose an element that attracts you the most in artistic creations

Complexity and depth
Harmony and beauty
Emotional expressiveness
Originality and innovation

Imagine a world where every moment is a work of art, what role do you see yourself playing in it?

An observer, appreciating the endless beauty and creativity around you
A storyteller, weaving narratives that captivate and engage
A creator, constantly bringing new visions to life
A performer, expressing the inexpressible through movement and sound
Your score: A Visual Arts Enthusiast!
Your attention to detail and affinity for creativity align you closely with the visual arts, such as painting, sculpture, and photography. Experiment with different mediums and techniques to enhance your appreciation and skill.
Your score: You're a Performing Arts Aficionado!
You have a passion for the emotive and dynamic nature of the performing arts, like music, dance, and theatre. In case you're not already part of the performing arts community, consider getting into it!
Your score: A Literary Arts Lover!
Your interest in story, context, and emotional depth draws you to the literary arts, including poetry and literature. You'd make a great writer and would most probably enjoy a writing workshop or book club.
Your score: The Art Appreciator!
You appreciate the beauty and emotional expression across all art forms, though you're not necessarily interested in being an artist yourself. Consider becoming an art critic, you'd do well!
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
