If you score 7/10 on this quiz, add lemons to your skincare routine
The missing ingredient in your skincare routine may be lemons, take this quiz to find out more.
Recommended articles
Citrus scents and tastes give me a refreshing feeling
100% true for me
Some do others don't
No, I find them overwhelming
More often yes than no
I find lemons too acidic
100% true for me
Not with a little honey
No
Somewhat
Exfoliating scrubs are abrasive to my skin
Yes, hate them!
Just a bit
Not at all
I like the smoothening effect
In a week, I drink water with a bit of lemon...
Twice or less
Hardly ever
Just once
Every morning
I use lemon-scented soaps for bathing & house cleaning
Yes
For bathing NOT house cleaning
For house cleaning NOT bathing
No
The tone & complexion of my skin is not even all the way
I'm happy with my complexion
Yes, but it doesn't bother me
I'm using other remedies for this
Not me
Which statement is true about you?
I prefer natural remedies for skincare
Some medical creams work for my skin
I buy safe beauty products for my skincare
I've considered cosmetic treatments for my skin
Which of these complements have you received about your skin?
I've been told I have very few blemishes
I've been told I have a "glow", moisturised, well-hydrated skin
An even complexion, my skin tone is consistent
People say I have very soft skin
I'd like to know this celebrity's skincare routine
Well, either you're not too keen about skincare or you already have a working routine.
Share your score:
Believe the hype, lemons do work wonders as a skincare routine. From acting as a gentle exfoliant to brightening complexion and even reducing aging spots.
Share your score:
You already enjoy the benefits of having lemons in your skincare routine!
Share your score:
Your answers suggest that lemons may not be effective for your skin. You may see better results from other remedies.
Share your score:
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke