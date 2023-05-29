The sports category has moved to a new website.

If you score 7/10 on this quiz, add lemons to your skincare routine

Miriam Mwende

The missing ingredient in your skincare routine may be lemons, take this quiz to find out more.

Lemon yellow
Citrus scents and tastes give me a refreshing feeling

100% true for me
Some do others don't
No, I find them overwhelming
More often yes than no

I find lemons too acidic

100% true for me
Not with a little honey
No
Somewhat

I already use lemons in my skincare routine

Weekly
When there's need
After a few months
Never

Exfoliating scrubs are abrasive to my skin

Yes, hate them!
Just a bit
Not at all
I like the smoothening effect

In a week, I drink water with a bit of lemon...

Twice or less
Hardly ever
Just once
Every morning

I use lemon-scented soaps for bathing & house cleaning

Yes
For bathing NOT house cleaning
For house cleaning NOT bathing
No

The tone & complexion of my skin is not even all the way

I'm happy with my complexion
Yes, but it doesn't bother me
I'm using other remedies for this
Not me

Which statement is true about you?

I prefer natural remedies for skincare
Some medical creams work for my skin
I buy safe beauty products for my skincare
I've considered cosmetic treatments for my skin

Which of these complements have you received about your skin?

I've been told I have very few blemishes
I've been told I have a "glow", moisturised, well-hydrated skin
An even complexion, my skin tone is consistent
People say I have very soft skin

I'd like to know this celebrity's skincare routine

Lupita Nyong'o
Dennis Karuri
Wizkid
Jamaican Dancehall artist Spice
Your score: Less than 4/10
Well, either you're not too keen about skincare or you already have a working routine.
Your score: Lemons it is! 7/10
Believe the hype, lemons do work wonders as a skincare routine. From acting as a gentle exfoliant to brightening complexion and even reducing aging spots.
Your score: More than 7/10
You already enjoy the benefits of having lemons in your skincare routine!
Your score: Lemons may not be it
Your answers suggest that lemons may not be effective for your skin. You may see better results from other remedies.
Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
